WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson slays all-white fit to upstage Allisha Gray at the Masters
Most casual fans know that several NBA stars, most notably two-time MVP Stephen Curry, are obsessed with golf in their spare time.
It looks like the same can be said with WNBA MVPs.
The three-time WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces back-to-back champion A'ja Wilson was at the Masters Tournament to experience the tradition unlike any other with her former South Carolina Gamecocks teammate Allisha Gray, herself now a two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Dream after winning Rookie of the Year in 2017.
With the iconic Augusta National clubhouse behind them in an idyllic photo setting, the 2017 national champions were beaming as they posed together, which Wilson shared on her Instagram Stories.
Wilson, 28, who has been making the rounds with her wildly successful first signature sneaker line with Nike, the Nike A'One, dazzled in an all-white fit that matches the setting. Gray, 30, went with a more casual style that befits all of the walking and extreme hills one has to navigate on the heavenly-manicured grounds during the Masters Tournament.
Gray was stoked to be there, sharing all fire emojis on her way to Augusta National.
With the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday, the new league start is just around the corner in mid-May, as the Aces look to get back to their championship ways after falling last year in the semifinals to the eventual winners New York Liberty.
Until then, it's slaying the Masters and crushing the marketplace with the Nike A'Ones.