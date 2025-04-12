The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson slays all-white fit to upstage Allisha Gray at the Masters

The three-time WNBA Las Vegas Aces MPV dazzled in front of the legendary Augusta National clubhouse beside fellow All-Star Gray, who went more for comfort.

Matthew Graham

Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Most casual fans know that several NBA stars, most notably two-time MVP Stephen Curry, are obsessed with golf in their spare time.

It looks like the same can be said with WNBA MVPs.

The three-time WNBA MVP and Las Vegas Aces back-to-back champion A'ja Wilson was at the Masters Tournament to experience the tradition unlike any other with her former South Carolina Gamecocks teammate Allisha Gray, herself now a two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Dream after winning Rookie of the Year in 2017.

RELATED: Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson stuns in red suit worthy of Hollywood

A'ja Wilson, Allisha Gray
Mar 31, 2017: South Carolina Gamecocks guard Allisha Gray (10) and forward A'ja Wilson (22) celebrate after defeating the Stanford Cardinal in the women's Final Four. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

With the iconic Augusta National clubhouse behind them in an idyllic photo setting, the 2017 national champions were beaming as they posed together, which Wilson shared on her Instagram Stories.

RELATED: Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson does incredible dance-off with young campers

A'ja Wilson, Allisha Gray
A'ja Wilson/Instagram

Wilson, 28, who has been making the rounds with her wildly successful first signature sneaker line with Nike, the Nike A'One, dazzled in an all-white fit that matches the setting. Gray, 30, went with a more casual style that befits all of the walking and extreme hills one has to navigate on the heavenly-manicured grounds during the Masters Tournament.

Gray was stoked to be there, sharing all fire emojis on her way to Augusta National.

RELATED: A'ja Wilson swoons over her Bam Adebayo relationship with Beyonce lyric

Allisha Gray
Allisha Gray/Instagram

With the 2025 WNBA Draft on Monday, the new league start is just around the corner in mid-May, as the Aces look to get back to their championship ways after falling last year in the semifinals to the eventual winners New York Liberty.

Until then, it's slaying the Masters and crushing the marketplace with the Nike A'Ones.

A'ja Wilson, WNBA, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson/Instagram
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion