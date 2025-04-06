Alex Ovechkin’s disgusting Hot Cheetos, vodka diet will shock you
By the time this article is seen by you, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin may have surpassed Wayne Gretzky for the all-time most goals in NHL history. What may surprise you even more than surpassing “The Great One” is the diet Ovechkin has.
The 39-year-old Russian left wing goal machine netted goals 893 and 894 Friday vs. the Chicago Blackhawks to tie Gretzky for a record that has stood for just over 26 years with Gretzky netting his last one on March 29, 1999 for the New York Rangers. Ovechkin will have his chance for 895 Sunday vs. the New York Islanders.
The 20-year NHL veteran has tied Gretzky in 1486 games while it took the Hall of Famer 1487 games. What’s crazy, though, is how Ovechkin is doing all this on the horrible diet he maintains by drinking Diet Pepsi on the bench, taking down large plates of chicken parm on game days, and crushing Hot Cheetos on team flights with lots of vodka and beer in between.
Hey, he also eats Subway at least. Does he eat the XXtra Hot Cheetos?
Ovechkin is obviously built differently, and who is to question his diet when he’s about to be the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer, but it is a disgusting diet for an athlete — or anyone.