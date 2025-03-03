Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma celebrates SMU friend's birthday with puppy yoga
Everyone has their unique way of celebrating their loved ones and friends, with birthday celebrations being among the most common ways to share your love and gratitude. For Emma Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, that meant a special trip for her friend.
Emma took to social media to share her weekend shenanigans with friend Cat Holt, who is a fellow SMU alum, when they took a trip to enjoy an adorable puppy yoga outing.
Puppies and yoga? What better way to kick back and relax.
MORE: Dustin Johnson's wife Paulina enjoys Disney trip in crop top, Mickey bomber jacket
Emma's sister Paulina enjoyed some fun in the sun with family during a trip to Disney World at the end of February, and now it was Emma's turn to have some fun.
MORE: Paulina Gretzky dons ravishing holiday jumpsuit to celebrate 'Cozy Season' in Aspen
Talk about a soul clense.
MORE: Paulina Gretzky shows true Buffalo Bills passion in vintage Jim Kelly era jacket
MORE: Paulina Gretzky teases new venture in sleek black crop top and jeans
Like her father, Emma is an athlete who attended Southern Methodist University as a member of the tennis team. The 21-year-old is dating former Mustangs tight end Stone Eby.
While she is no longer playing tennis at SMU, we'll have to keep an eye on what adventures Emma and the Gretzkys get themselves into next.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor