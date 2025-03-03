The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma celebrates SMU friend's birthday with puppy yoga

Emma Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, celebrated her friend Cat Holt, a fellow SMU alum, with a puppy yoga session for her birthday.

Josh Sanchez

Wayne Gretzky, former National Hockey League player, speaks during the Rancho Mirage Speaker Series.
Everyone has their unique way of celebrating their loved ones and friends, with birthday celebrations being among the most common ways to share your love and gratitude. For Emma Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, that meant a special trip for her friend.

Emma took to social media to share her weekend shenanigans with friend Cat Holt, who is a fellow SMU alum, when they took a trip to enjoy an adorable puppy yoga outing.

Puppies and yoga? What better way to kick back and relax.

Emma's sister Paulina enjoyed some fun in the sun with family during a trip to Disney World at the end of February, and now it was Emma's turn to have some fun.

Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma Gretzky and friend Cat Holt
Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma Gretzky and friend Cat Holt
Talk about a soul clense.

Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma Gretzky
Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma Gretzky
Like her father, Emma is an athlete who attended Southern Methodist University as a member of the tennis team. The 21-year-old is dating former Mustangs tight end Stone Eby.

While she is no longer playing tennis at SMU, we'll have to keep an eye on what adventures Emma and the Gretzkys get themselves into next.

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

