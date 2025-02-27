Alexander Ovechkin net worth: The shocking amount the Russian hockey superstar is worth
Alexander Ovechkin was born to play hockey.
The future NHL superstar was raised in Russia by a family of athletes. His mother, Tatyana, was a two-time Olympic gold medal winner in basketball, and his father, Mikhail, competed in football. At the age of two, Ovechkin picked up a hockey stick and showed a keen interest in the sport.
This led Ovechkin down his inevitable path of success. After making his professional hockey debut at 16, he spent four seasons playing in the Russian Super League and eventually caught the attention of the NHL.
Ovechkin was selected No. 1 overall by the Washington Capitals in 2004 and has remained with the franchise ever since. In that time he's proven that he's one of the game's very best — and was paid very handsomely because of his elite play. But how much did he earn?
Here is everything you need to know about Ovechkin's financial empire.
Alexander Ovechkin's net worth
As of 2025, Ovechkin has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His success in the NHL has not only earned him the status of one of the greatest hockey players of all time, but it has also helped build his riches.
Ovechkin's first contract with the Washington Capitals was a three-year deal worth over $11 million. However, thanks to performance-based bonuses, the famed Russian had the opportunity to raise his annual salary up to $3.9 million.
RELATED: Connor McDavid's net worth: How much does the Edmonton Oilers superstar earn?
By 2008, the Capitals wanted to keep Ovechkin for the long-haul. They signed the then 22-year-old to a 13-year deal worth $124 million that raised his annual salary to $9 million per year. In 2018, Ovechkin helped lead the team to its first-ever Stanley Cup win.
Ovechkin signed a five-year extension to remain in Washington until the end of the 2025-2026 NHL season. The deal was worth $47,500,000.
Like many famous athletes, Ovechkin added to his wealth with numerous endorsement deals — including major sponsorships with Nike, Gatorade, Pepsi, Gilette, and Papa John's to name a few. They are estimated to be worth $5 million annually for him.
Ovechkin's NHL resume is immaculate after 20+ seasons in the league. He won the Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP) three times, as well as the Conn Smythe Trophy for his MVP playoff performance in 2018. He currently holds the record for most 40-goal seasons with 13, and co-holds the record for most 50-goal seasons with fellow legends Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy.
Suffice to say, the game was forever changed when Ovechkin started his hockey career, and his effect will influence the game for years to come.
