Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Flexes Fit Gym Selfie Amid Madrid Open

German tennis superstar Alexander Zverev is one win away from advancing to the Madrid Open final. And he's closing in on that victory on May 1, as he's currently winning against Belgian tennis player Zlexander Blockx.

While he has still never won a major, Zverev advancing to the Madrid Open final would not come as a surprise to anybody, given that he's the world's No. 3-ranked player right now. However, if he were to win the Madrid Open final, it would be a very newsworthy story, given the player he would have won against.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Italy's Jannik Sinner (who is the world's No. 1-ranked player, according to the ATP) has already advanced to the Madrid Open final after beating Arthur Fils on April 30. This presents a problem for Zverev.

Sinner currently holds an eight-match winning streak against Zverev, dating back to when Zverev beat him in the Round of 16 at the 2023 US Open. Three of these wins for Sinner have come in 2026, all of them in the semifinal of Masters 1000 tournaments. Sinner went on to win all three tournaments.

Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alexander Zverev of Germany | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Of course, anything can happen in a match between two world-class players like these two. But history doesn't appear to be on Zverev's side, assuming he can make it past Blockx.

Sophia Thomalla Shows Off Workout Selfie During Boyfriend Alexander Zverev's Madrid Open Run

Win or lose, Zverev will have the longtime support of his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. The two have been together since 2020. Not only do Zverev and Sinner have a respectful (yet competitive) relationship, but Thomalla and Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, seems to get along, as well.

But that doesn't mean Thomalla's allegiance is clear. In the meantime, she drew attention with a selfie she posted to her Instagram story before Zverev's semifinal match.

Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Future Image

The photo shows her sitting on a gym floor in a yellow Adidas top and black leggings. The photo doesn't have any caption, but the time (which is 13:05) is displayed.

Thomalla clearly values keeping herself in good shape, and the photo is another prime example of that.

It will be interesting to see whether Thomalla appears in Madrid to support Zverev in person if and when he faces Sinner, given that she has been busy filming a reality show in Thailand in recent weeks.

Zverev will need all the support he can get in Spain if he's to overcome Sinner in the final.