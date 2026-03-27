Alexander Zverev’s GF Sophia Thomalla Catches Eyes With Bold Black Miami Open Dress

28-year-old German tennis star Alexander (aka Sascha) Zverev has a great opportunity to improve upon his world ranking at the Miami Open on March 27.

While Zverev already is the world's No. 4-ranked player, according to the ATP, he faces up against Italian superstar Jannik Sinner (who is the world's No. 2-ranked player) in the semifinals on Friday. While a victory over Sinner and an ensuing championship at the Miami Open probably wouldn't catapult him over Sinner in the rankings, it would propel him past Novak Djokovic, who sits at No. 3.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Sinner and Zverev have gone head-to-head 11 times in official ATP matches. While the record is a marginally tight 7-4 in favor of Sinner, that doesn't tell the entire story. Sinner has actually won the past six matches against Zverev, including at the semifinal of the Indian Wells Open tournament earlier this month, the 2025 Vienna Open final, and the 2025 Australian Open final.

Therefore, this battle might be just as much of a psychological one as it is physical for Zverev. But if there's one place where he has the clear upper hand, it's with the in-person support of Sinner and Zverev's girlfriends.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Poolfoto

While both tennis stars are in relationships, Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla (who he has been dating since 2020), is with him in Miami right now, while Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, is currently working on her own business and modeling back in Copenhagen.

That's not to say that Thomalla isn't also making her own business moves. She is currently promoting the second season of a show called "Are You The One?", which she's the host of. It appears to be some sort of dating show that's shown in Germany, but that takes place on a beach somewhere.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Future Image

Sophia Thomalla Causes Stir With Black Dress Before Miami Open Semifinal

Thomalla has continued with the promotion of this new show leading up to Zverev's big semifinal. This included an Instagram post on Friday morning that featured a clip of the show with Thomalla hosting.

Thomalla can be seen wearing an eye-catching black dress in the clip, which she has also reposted to her Instagram story.

It will be interesting to see whether Zverev can persevere past Sinner on Friday and beat him for the first time since the 2023 US Open. Regardless, Thomalla will be watching in the stands and will serve as his support system with a win or a loss.