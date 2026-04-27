Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Models Swimsuit Away From Madrid Open

German tennis star Alexander Zverev is keeping himself very busy at the Madrid Open right now.

Not only is Zverev (who is the world's No. 3-ranked tennis player, according to the ATP) competing in the men's singles event in Madrid, and is facing off against Terence Atmane in the Round of 32 on April 27, but him and Marcelo Melo also competing in the men's doubles event.

However, they came up short in their Round of 32 match on April 26, which means that Zverev's focus will solely be on advancing as far as possible in the singles aspect of the tournament from this point on.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

While Zverev has become one of the world's most popular players because of his tennis talent, there's no question that his profile has been heightened because of his relationship with Sophia Thomalla.

The couple has been together since 2020, and are still going strong, despite rumors earlier this year that the two might have split up. However, given that Thomalla is busy with her own career, she isn't always able to attend as many of Zverev's tournaments as she would like.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Poolfoto

This has especially been the case of late, as Thomalla (who recently debuted a new hairstyle) is working as the host of a show called "Are You The One?" which was shooting in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Sophie Thomalla Steps Out in Brown Swimsuit During Alexander Zverev's Madrid Open Run

Thomalla is unable to attend the Madrid Open because of this show. However, she's still remaining active on social media, as is shown by her April 26 Instagram post of her posing in a brown swimsuit in Koh Samui.

The post is captioned, "Bangs: now I mind my business because I can’t see yours 😎".

It's unclear when the show Thomalla is hosting will end. What's for sure is that she's likely eager to get back to her boyfriend and their shared dog, Mishka, while she's in Asia and they're back in Europe.

Roland Garros (aka the French Open) is taking place next month, and Thomalla will surely do everything she can in order to be free to support Zverev while there. But that may not be possible, considering that she has the show and must prioritize that.

Carlos Alcaraz is injured and not competing at the French Open this year, which should give Zverev an increased chance to win his first-ever major.