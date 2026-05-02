Alexander Zverev's GF Sophia Thomalla Slays Yellow Dress Before Madrid Open Final

It's surprising to know that Germany's Alexander Zverev still hasn't won a major in his professional career, given that he's one of the world's best right now.

However, given that Carlos Alcaraz isn't competing in the French Open (aka Roland Garros) later this month because of an injury, Zverev's chances of winning that elusive major would seem to be better than ever.

But the French Open is not on Zverev's mind right now, as he has the final of the Madrid Open on May 3 to worry about.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

And Zverev faces an extremely tough task because he's going up against Italy's Jannik Sinner in the final of the Madrid Open. Not only has Zverev dropped eight straight matches against Sinner, but the Italian star is perhaps in the best form of his career right now.

Regardless of whether he can beat Sinner in Madrid or in France, Zverev will have the support of his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. While the 36-year-old Thomalla isn't in Madrid with her 29-year-old boyfriend, she is surely doing everything she can to support Zverev while she's in Thailand filming a reality TV show.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Poolfoto

Sophia Thomalla Shows Off Yellow Dress Before Alexander Zverev's Madrid Open Final Match

Thomalla does a great job of remaining active on social media, given that doing so is a key part of her job. And a big aspect of her influence is through fashion content, so she's often posting the photos she's wearing.

Another example of this came on May 2. Thomalla posted to her Instagram story a photo of her wearing a yellow dress with matching yellow heels. The post's location showed that she's still in Koh Samui, Thailand, as that's where the reality TV show she's hosting is being filmed.

Because of this, it doesn't seem likely that Thomalla will make the trip to Madrid to see Zverev face off against Sinner in the final.

There's no public knowledge about when the show (which is called "Are You The One?" and involves the contestants dating each other) will wrap filming. But perhaps it will end in time for Thomalla to come to France and watch Zverev compete in Roland Garros later this month.