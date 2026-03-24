Alexander Zverev’s Relationship Status With Sophia Thomalla Made Clear at Miami Open

28-year-old German tennis star Alexander Zverev is currently the world's No. 4-ranked player, according to the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

And he is looking to improve upon that ranking at the Miami Open. Zverev (who goes by Alexander and by Sascha) advanced to the Round of 16 with his victory over Marin Ċilić on March 23 and is now slated to face Quentin Halys of France on March 24. However, one of the biggest stories swirling around Zverev at the moment doesn't involve what's happening on the court.

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Alexander Zverev (GER) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There has been a lot of speculation around Zverev's dating life over the past few months. What's for sure is that Zverev had been in a long-term relationship with German actress and model Sophia Thomalla. They had been together since 2020.

However, there were indications that the couple split up at around the end of 2025 or in early 2026.

Alexander Zverev and Sophie Thomalla | IMAGO / Eventpress

And the biggest reason for these questions about Zverev and Thomalla's relationship status was that she was nowhere to be found at the Australian Open in January.

Instead, photos surfaced of Zverev spending time with 30-year-old fashion influencer Caroline Daur. The @splashnews Instagram account posted several of these photos, which convinced many that not only was Zverev no longer with Thomalla, but he had moved on to a fling with Daur.

Alexander Zverev’s Relationship Standing With Sophia Thomalla Comes Into Focus at Miami Open

However, it seems that these rumors might have been premature. After deeper searching, there are many factors to suggest that Thomalla's relationship with Zverev is alive and thriving.

One reason for this is that Thomalla posted an Instagram story of herself at the Miami Open on March 23. It's hard to imagine she would have attended the event if she and Zverev had broken up.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

But perhaps the clearest proof of all that Zverev and Thomalla's relationship is still going strong is with their shared dog, named Mishka.

Mishka has his own Instagram account that has remained very active. Earlier this week, a video of Mishka, Zverev, and Thomalla posing for photos together with the caption, "Me and my two full-time employees 😎," was posted to Mishka's account.

It's hard to imagine this would have been posted earlier this week if Zverev and Thomalla were no longer together (given that it's surely one of them who's posting).

Therefore, it seems that Zverev and Thomalla are still a couple. Now the question becomes who Daur is at the Miami Open for.