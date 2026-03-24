Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Caroline Daur Causes Stir in Bikini Amid Miami Open

German tennis player Alexander Zverev has taken the world by storm over the last few seasons, skyrocketing up the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and challenging some of the sport's biggest names. He is currently the world's No. 4-ranked player.

Given Zverev's platform and success, there is a lot of interest in his personal life. And while the Olympic gold medalist has still never won a major in his professional tennis career, he's certainly winning off the court.

Alexander Zverev (GER) acknowledges the crowd | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is owed to Zverev dating fashion influencer Caroline Daur. The couple began dating relatively quickly after Zverev had broken up with Sophia Thomalla, his former partner, who was an actress and model. The couple has been together but appears to have split at some point in 2025.

But as soon as photos surfaced of Zverev and Daur (who is 30 years old) enjoying each other's company, it became clear that there was a romantic spark between them that seems to still be burning brightly.

Caroline Daur at the London Premiere of "One Battle After Another". | IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Carolina Daur Turns Heads in Black Bikini Selfie Amid Miami Open

Zverev is currently competing in the 2026 Miami Open. He advanced to the Round of 16 with his win over Marin Ċilić on March 23, and is not slated to face Quentin Halys of France on March 24.

Daur is currently with Zverev in Miami. This was made clear by an Instagram post she made on March 22, which featured several photos from her recent trip. Several of them show her in a black bikini, which is sure to turn heads.

The post was captioned, "hi miami 🫰🏼".

Among some of the other photos included are her sitting at the beach in a white outfit, her standing next to a boxing bag after what appears to have been a successful workout, several other photos of her out to eat and with friends on the beach, the definition of a laptop, a rose, some sushi, and several other bits of content that show the 30-year-old is enjoying her time in South Beach.

One would imagine that Zverev is primarily focused on the court at this point, as his work is cut out for him if he wants to find success in the Miami Open. But perhaps he can secure a victory and celebrate with Daur and whoever else has followed the group after the tournament ends. Regardless, Zverev has become must-see TV for any tennis fan.