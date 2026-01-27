Alexander Zverev's New GF Caroline Turns Heads in Workout Selfie at Australian Open

Alexander Zverev is trying to live up to the hype of his enormous potential by winning his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Yet while there is usually a lot of pressure of trying to break through for the former No. 2 player in the world and Olympic gold medalist, the German heartthrob has been a secondary story because of his new girlfriend, fashion influencer Caroline Daur.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

Many tennis fans had no idea Sascha Zverev, who has reached the finals of three majors before, including the Australian Open, had broken up with his former partner, actress and model Sophia Thomalla, until photos emerged of Zverev, 28, and the Daur, 30, just before the start of tennis' first major.

Sophia Thomalla used to date Alexander Zverev. | IMAGO / Panama Pictures

Daur has made an immediate splash with her amazing looks

Caroline Daur | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It didn't take long for Daur, with 4.5 million Instagram and 1.1 million TikTok followers, to be mentioned in the same breath as Morgan Riddle and other famous tennis WAGs with her fantastic fits throughout the tourney in Melbourne.

The fashion influencer is also a part-time model and entrepreneur, and it's easy to see why, since she can move seamlessly from glamorous to preppy to casual.

White has been her predominant color of choice for the Australian Open, and that makes sense given how hot it can get in the middle of the Down Under summer.

Daur also shared a glimpse behind the scenes in a workout selfie

Daur has become a brand ambassador juggernaut, as you can tell from the Polo branded content shown earlier, and she also showed off her abs, flexing a workout selfie for Barry's Bootcamp, writing on her Instagram Stories, "how much do I love to have the same routine?"

Caroline Daur shows off a workout selfie at the Australian Open. | Caroline Daur/Instagram

She then got glammed up by getting her hair blown out, presumably for Zverev's big quarterfinals match against American Learner Tien, with a shot to most likely face current World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz, in the semifinals.

Caroline Daur getting her hair blown out at the Australian Open. | Caroline Daur/Instagram

Needless to say if Zverev beats Tien, expect Daur to bring the heat with something next level for the Alcaraz showdown.

