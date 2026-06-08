Alexander Zverev is one of the best tennis players of his generation, and now, he's upped his place in the sport's history by winning his first Grand Slam title on Sunday at Roland-Garros.

The 29-year-old Zverev beat Italy's Flavio Cobolli in five sets to score his first Grand Slam tournament championship ever.

It's wild to think that up until this point Zverev was considered one of the best tennis players in the world but still hadn't earned a Grand Slam title. But now, all of that is in the history books, and Zverev is an official Grand Slam winner and celebrating with his friends and family.

Alexander Zverev's GF Sophia Thomalla Says She's 'Proud' of Her Man

Now, Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla is sharing with the world how proud she is of her man. On Monday, June 8, Thomalla took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos celebrating Zverev's win.

The first photo features Zverev with his Grand Slam trophy, followed by an image of him lying down on the tennis court and a Polaroid type photo of the two of them kissing.

"No words will ever be enough for how proud I am of you," she states in the caption of the gallery. "You dreamed it, worked hard for it, and now you're a Grand Slam Champion."

Inside Alexander Zverev's Grand Slam Win Over Flavio Cobolli

Zverev beat Cobolli, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1, to come out victorious in the 2026 French Open and earn the first major of his career. It was time, too. Zverev had already appeared in three Grand Slam finals ahead of this tournament.

He fell in the 2020 U.S. Open final to Dominic Thiem, and the disappointment in that loss was even greater because he took a two-set lead. He also fell at the 2024 French Open final to Carlos Alcaraz and in the 2025 Australian Open final to Jannik Sinner.

While Zverev had nothing to be ashamed of, those losses overshadowed much of his career. He's been considered one of the world's best men's tennis players and won an Olympic gold medal but just couldn't seem to get over the hump of a Grand Slam win, until now.

"The only thing I can control is that I play good tennis," Zverev told reporters after beating Jakub Mensik in the semi-finals, according to Reuters. "I mean, I'll try to show my level. I'll try to do the right things. That's the only thing that matters to me."

Well, Zverev did the right things over the weekend. Now, he's an official Grand Slam champion.