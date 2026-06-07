Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Has Emotional French Open Win Reaction

29-year-old German tennis star Alexander (aka Sascha) Zverev just won the first grand slam singles tournament of his career by beating Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open on June 7.

This was a long time coming for Zverev, who is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport because of his conduct on and off the tennis court. But nobody can deny that when he's on his game, Zverev is one of the most talented players in the sport, and it would have been strange if he's gone his entire career without a major championship.

Alexander Zverev | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Nobody is happier for Zverev than his longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. While Thomalla hasn't been able to attend the French Open because she's busy with her own career in Germany, her plan is to take a private jet to France to celebrate with Zverev on Sunday before returning to Cologne.

In the meantime, Thomalla made her opinion about Zverev's French Open championship clear with a post to her Instagram story soon after the win.

Thomalla reposted the @atptour's Instagram post that showed a graphic of Zverev screaming in celebration and captioned it, "If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try and try again 💪".

Thomalla then wrote, "Er hat es!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️", which roughly translates to "He did it!!!"

Clearly Thomalla is extremely proud of Zverev in what's the most important win of his tennis career to this point.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla's Relationship History

While Zverev has had miltiple high-profile relationships in the past, his and Thomalla's has been the most stable by a lot. They've been together since 2021, and Zverev has been able to manage his tennis career, his daughter, Mayla, and his relationship with Thomalla all at the same time.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Lackovic

And this culminated with the French Open championship on June 7. It will be fun to see what Thomalla and Zverev get up to in France over the next day or so before Thomalla has to leave again. She's usually able to support him in person, which is why her absence at the French Open has been noted.