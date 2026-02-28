Alysa Liu Dating Rumors Soar After Glaive Spotted With Her Personal Item

Given that USA figure skating star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu is now one of the biggest names in the sports world, there is a lot of interest in what goes on in her personal life.

Whether it's with her frenulum piercing, new recently discovered lower back tattoo, or her dating life, Americans fans are keen to know more about what goes on behind the scened in the 20-year-old's time off the ice.

Alysa Liu skates the Exhibition Gala at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Liu addressed her where she's at in her dating life during an interview with Cosmopolitan that wasinitially published on January 7, where she said, "Oh my god, this is, like, the first time I’ve talked about this. That’s a whole other thing that I’m not feeling right now. I have so much love in my life already, and I have so many amazing people, I just haven’t felt the need to look for more or look elsewhere. I really love myself.

"And my standards are quite high, too. But also, my schedule, especially since starting to skate again, is pretty hectic," she continued. "If I were to date someone, we’d each have to make tons of sacrifices. It’s just not worth it at this point to build something. I think when it comes, it will. I love being single, I really do. I do see myself being single for a long time. Especially right now, I choose friendships over relationships any day."

Alysa Liu (USA) | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Alysa Liu, Glaive Rumors Heat Up After Bag Photo Surfaces

While this was Liu's stance less than two months ago, some of her fans are now convinced things have changed with it comes to her personal life.

This started when a selfie of Liu and 21-year-old musician Glaive (stylized as glaive) appeared on February 25.

Alysa Liu and Glaive stun in new photo. pic.twitter.com/aWePqKiLrl — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 25, 2026

It's no secret that these two are friends, as they follow each other on social media. However, it seems that there might be more going on after several other photos.

On February 26, Liu made an Instagram post where she was sitting in the back of a car with several USA bags around her. The post was captioned, "Car full of Olympic gear".

Glaive posted a selfie to his Instagram story on February 27. However, the seemingly brown leather bag that Liu is holding in her hand in her aforementioned post is displayed in the background of glaive's post.

glaive's February 27 Instagram post. | Instagram/@1glaive

It seems that these two are continuing to spend time together after the Olympics ended.