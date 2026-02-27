Alysa Liu Shares What She Took From Olympic Village

USA figure skater Alysa Liu is perhaps the most popular athlete in the world right now after what she accomplished at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old won two gold medals at the Olympics. The first came during the figure skating team event, and the second was from the women's singles free skate program. Liu was in third place after her short program on February 18, but then skyrocketed to first place after her immaculate long program performance two days later.

Alysa Liu of the United States | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Liu watched as the two women who scored higher in the short program couldn't compete with her long program, which ended with her securing gold. This made her the first USA women's figure skater to capture an individual Olympic gold medal since Sarah Hughes did so in the 2002 Winter Olympics.

However, it isn't just Liu's sensational skating ability that has endeared her to fans. It's her eccentric yet affable personality, combined with her unique appearance and fashion choices (such as her frenulum piercing that she calls her "smiley"), that have turned Liu into America's sweetheart.

Alysa Liu's Post About Olympics Gear Haul Speaks Volumes

Whenever the Olympics arrive every two years (summer and winter), the Olympic Village becomes a main topic of interest and intrigue. This became the case once again in Italy after reports surfaced that the Olympic Village had run out of its supply of nearly 10,000 condoms after just a few days.

Several Olympians have spoken out about their experiences at the Olympic Village. Several players on the USA men's hockey team spoke about how their collective decision to stay in the Village as opposed to hotels (which is what the Team Canada men's hockey team did) helped them build team camaraderie.

Alysa Liu of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

Liu hasn't spoken about her Olympic Village experience directly. She has, however, shared some of the gear that she brought back from her time in the Village, which was conveyed in a February 26 Instagram post.

Liu was sitting in the back of a car with several USA bags around her. The post was captioned, "Car full of Olympic gear".

Liu's USA figure skating peer Amber Glenn commented and wrote, "One of the first things I did after getting home is buying then installing shelving units into my garage 10/10 would recommend (Got mine at Costco)".

Liu will need to make room for all of this new gear along with her two new gold medals.