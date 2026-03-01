Alysa Liu’s 'Olympic Crush' Admission Raises Eyebrows

USA figure skating superstar and two-time Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu has been thrust into the spotlight after her success at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

With all this attention on her, Liu's personal life has become a common topic of discussion. And there is a lot of interest in whether the 20-year-old is dating anybody at this point in her life.

Alysa Liu (USA) | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liu addressed this question during an interview with Cosmopolitan that was published on January 7 by saying, "That’s a whole other thing that I’m not feeling right now. I have so much love in my life already, and I have so many amazing people, I just haven’t felt the need to look for more or look elsewhere. I really love myself. And my standards are quite high, too. But also, my schedule, especially since starting to skate again, is pretty hectic.

"If I were to date someone, we’d each have to make tons of sacrifices. It’s just not worth it at this point to build something. I think when it comes, it will. I love being single, I really do. I do see myself being single for a long time. Especially right now, I choose friendships over relationships any day," Liu added.

Alysa Liu | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While Liu's sentiment on dating was clear back in January, some fans believe she might now be dating musician Glaive (stylized as 'glaive'), after one of Liu's bags was seen in the background of a recent social media post that glaive made.

However, there's a chance that these two are just friends, and that glaive was just trying to show off ways that he's spending time with the first USA women's figure skater to win an individual Olympic gold medal since 2002. And it's hard to blame him if that's the case.

Alysa Liu skates the Exhibition Gala at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Alysa Liu Gets Honest About Her Olympic Crush

What's for sure is that Liu holds USA gymnast and six-time Olympic medalist in high regard, which was revealed in a video Self Magazine posted on Instagram on February 9.

The video asked multiple Olympians who their Olympic crush was. When Liu was asked, she said, "I think my Olympic crush is probably Suni Lee. She's so pretty and very stylized, you know what I'm saying?"

Lee wasn't at this year's Winter Olympics, but perhaps the two will cross paths at some point in the future. It would be interesting to hear what she had to say about Liu's "Olympic crush" comment.