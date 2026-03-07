Alysa Liu Shares Surprising Realization About ‘Mom’ While Discussing Dad’s Surrogacy

Team USA figure skater Alysa Liu has quickly become America's sweetheart after what she accomplished at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Liu won two gold medals for Team USA, one during the team program and one after winning the women's singles program. In winning single's gold, Liu became the first USA women's figure skater to reach the Olympic podium since 2006 and the first to win gold since 2002.

Gold medalist Alysa Liu of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

While Liu herself served as an inspiration, her father Arthur's story is just as captivating.

Arthur Liu (who stole the show supporting his daughter at the Olympics) fled from China after having a role in the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989 and relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area. While there, he elected to have five children (with Alysa being the oldest) via surrogacy using anonymous egg donors.

Arthur Liu | James Lang-Imagn Images

In a past interview that resurfaced in the wake of Liu's win, Arthur was quoted as saying that he intentionally chose Caucasian egg donors for his children because he “felt his children would benefit from a diverse gene pool."

Alysa and her siblings don't know their biological mothers. But Arthur was in a long-term relationship with another woman who essentially helped raise all of his children, whom Alysa and her siblings call "mom".

Alysa Liu (USA) | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Alysa Liu makes Admission About ‘Mom’ While Reflecting on Dad’s Surrogacy Decision

Liu was interviewed by Rolling Stone senior writer Alex Morris, which was published on YouTube on March 7.

When speaking about finding out how she was born via surrogacy using anonymous egg donors, Liu said, "I mean, we didn't know about it for a long time. I actually figured it out because, I don't know, I was like, because our like is full Chinese, too. And I was like of like, 'Oh, I totally don't look full Chinese. Like, there's something up.

"And then I was like, 'And my mom's really old. Like, there's no way she gave birth to me. So, I like of put two and two together. I mean, it hasn't affected our family at all. We were just kind of like, 'Sure. It is what it is,'" Liu added, per an X post from Rolling Stone.

It's interesting to hear how candid Liu was when speaking about what must have been a somewhat narrowing realization for a young woman.

Yet, this unique upbringing has contributed to her owning her eccentric personality and distinct quirks, which have turned her into the star she is today, both on and off the ice.