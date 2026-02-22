USA Hockey Star Dylan Larkin's Olympic Village Reveal Raises Eyebrows
The USA closed out its Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games with a bang on February 22, as its men's hockey team produced a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over Team Canada on Sunday to take home the country's first gold medal in men's hockey since 1980.
There were plenty of huge contributors to this victory. New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes got the game-winning goal, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck had a nearly immaculate performance, and the Americans' defense was elite throughout the entire Olympics.
As with every Olympics, there was a lot of chatter about the Olympic Village during these past few weeks in Italy.
Particularly because there was a shortage of condoms less than a week after the Olympics began, even though the village had been provided with around 10,000. This was initially reported Italian outlet La Stampa.
Dylan Larkin Addresses How Olympic Village Impacted Team USA Chemistry
It appears that the USA men's hockey team had itself a good time in the Olympic Village, although not necessarily in the way one might imagine.
Team USA center forward Dylan Larkin conveyed this when speaking to the media after his team's gold medal win on Sunday.
"Olympic spirit, team chemistry, and there's something to that. When you're around all the other athletes, the best athletes in the world, and you get to talk to them and be around that environment, it's contagious," Larkin said about staying in the Olympic Village, per an X post from Michael Russo of The Athletic.
"Being around winners, being around great athletes, was something that I'm very appreciative we did," Larkin added.
That camaraderie built in the Olympic Village showed up for USA when it mattered most.
