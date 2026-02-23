USA Figure Skater Isabeau Levito's 2 A.M. Olympic Village Confession Raises Eyebrows

USA women's figure skater Isabeau Levito became one of the breakout stars of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The 18-year-old New Jersey native was one of three women from Team USA (along with gold-medal winner Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn) who competed in the women's single free skate event. Levito finished in 12th place after getting a 202.80 score.

Isabeau Levito | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While Levito was surely hoping for a higher score, she still has a long career ahead of her and is surely going to improve.

Plus, Levito made it clear that she had a fantastic experience at the Olympics even before she stepped onto the ice to compete.

Isabeau Levito | IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

During an interview with NBC New York earlier in the Olympics, Levito said, "I've spent every night in the [Olympic] Village. It's been everything and more. And you can't evict me," per a YouTube video from @NBCNewYork.

She then added, "I don't think there's anything not to enjoy [about the Olympic Village]. I haven't even gotten to compete yet, and I feel like my experience is already complete. Not complete, but I'm having a blast. The best time."

Isabeau Levito Closes Out Olympics With Late-Right Ride in Village

Levito managed to squeeze every ounce of enjoyment she could from the Olympic Village, which was revealed in a TikTok post she made on February 23.

The video showed Levito driving a golf cart about the Olympic Village with a caption that read, "How i choose to spend my last hours in the olympic village before leaving for airport (2-4am)."

The good news is that Levito will likely get to have at least one more Olympic Village experience during her figure skating career.

Isabeau Levito of the United States | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

