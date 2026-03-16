Alysa Liu Turns Heads in Dazzling Dress at Oscars

While her two gold medals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games made USA figure skating star Alysa Liu a household name, her unique appearance choices have turned her into America's sweetheart.

Liu has become iconic for her frenulum lip piercing and her halo-style hair color. However, it's her hidden back tattoo that has perhaps caused the most stir since the Olympics ended, as some fans thought it had a potentially dark significance.

Alysa Liu | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

The 20-year-old Liu addressed this tattoo during a March 12 interview with Teen Vogue, saying, "My first tattoo is on my back, and it's pretty symmetrical. It's in the middle. Yeah, but I'm matching with my best friend. Got it at 18 [years old]. Our friend drew it up, so it's like extra special because of that. And there are little bits, here and there. Like, if you asked me to draw it, I probably couldn't draw it. I never see it. I wanted to do a drawing competition with my best friend, like who can remember what our tattoo looks like the best.

"So it's cybersigilism. There are bat wings, because I really love bats. I think they're really cool. And then there's a rose, because my best friend JuJu loves roses. Super symbolic for them. And then we have infinity signs in there. We're both born in August, and they're eights, but if you turn it around, it's like an infinity sign. So that's meaningful to us. And then, there's a part of the bat wings, the rose is in the middle, and yeah," she concluded.

Alysa Liu Stuns in Dress Amid Oscars Appearanance

It sounds like Liu's back tattoo is just another wholesome aspect of her persona. And Liu kept this wholesome aesthetic going at the Oscars on March 15, where she turned heads with a dazzling dress that has since gone viral on social media.

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu hits the #VFOscars carpet pic.twitter.com/OyFYXnWsJ4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 16, 2026

These photos and videos were taken at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

Liu also caused a stir by speaking about how excited she was for the In-N-Out burger, which was being catered at this Vanity Fair party.

“I heard there was in n out so im kinda looking forward to that” being the first thing she says…



im crying she’s so real 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/qHn2ZvD85M — ♡ (@snoopilia) March 16, 2026

One would imagine that Liu got a lot of attention at the Vanity Fair party, as she's still the talk of the sports world right now. And the 20-year-old Olympic champion is absolutely deserving of everything she's receiving at this point in her career.