Alysa Liu Admits Her First Fictional Crush Was a Woman

Team USA superstar figure skater Alysa Liu has become a global phenomenon ever since she won two gold medals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Liu won a gold medal in the women's singles free skate program, making her the first woman from the USA to win gold in the event since Sarah Hughes did so in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Alysa Liu of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

Liu's popularity would have skyrocketed no matter what after making history in this way. However, her charismatic personality and eccentric appearance have added a degree of intrigue that has turned her into America's sweetheart.

And because of this, there's a lot of interest in Liu's personal life, specifically when it comes to who she is dating.

Alysa Liu | Noe Padilla / USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Liu was seen with 21-year-old musician Glaive (stylized as glaive) after the Olympics, and a selfie that glaive posted to his Instagram story on February 27 showed a brown leather bag that belonged to Liu.

This convinced some fans that the two were more than just friends. However, given that nothing else has stemmed from this, it seems likely that Liu and glaive are keeping their relationship platonic at this point.

Alysa Liu’s travel bag is in glaives insta story (just an observation) pic.twitter.com/AmXw3aIvC6 — imscaredoftheworld (@fullmbre) February 27, 2026

Alysa Liu's Fictional Crush Admission Turns Heads After Olympics

Liu did an interview with Teen Vogue that was published on YouTube on March 12. In the video, Liu was asked to speak about several "firsts" in her life. When asked who her first fictional crush was, Liu said, "Probably Flora, from 'Winx Club'. Yeah."

She then added, "I like her color scheme a lot. Like, the pink and the green. She's super nice, and I liked her powers, and whatnot."

For those who aren't familiar, "Winx Club" is an animated series that was produced by Nickelodeon that premiered in 2004 and ran until 2009. Now episodes were then created in 2011 and it ran until 2019.

The series followed a group of six girls known as the Winx, who are students at what's called the Alfea College for Fairies. The character named Flora is the fairy of nature. Ariana Grande voiced one character in the show named Princess Diaspro, and Keke Palmer voiced another character named Aisha.

Flora from the Winx Club in 2007 pic.twitter.com/8V7bMQ7UpB — acervo y2k ٭✦ (@y2kacervo) October 5, 2025

While this confession from Liu does't tell fans much about her modern dating life, it's still interesting to hear her speak about it. Perhaps Liu will make a more definitive update about her dating life in the future.