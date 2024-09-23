Angel Reese crushes in belly shirt, cargo shorts fit at Los Angeles Rams game
Angel Reese’s spectacular offseason continued on Sunday.
After flying in a private jet with the fit to match the plane and flexing some bling and Chanel purses, Reese slayed in a leopard-print miniskirt selfie stunner, and looked relaxed in a white robe in her Los Angeles hotel.
The Chicago Sky All-Star forward then took in the Los Angeles Rams vs. the San Francisco 49ers game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Reese looked spectacular in a belly shirt and denim cargo shorts. She even got to meet former Rams player and Amazon Prime NFL analyst Andrew Whitworth on the field for a spectacular photo.
Chi-Barbie posted a few more photos of her NFL experience on Instagram.
It’s great to see Reese getting some well-deserved time off. The 22-year-old megastar finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She seems to be recovering nicely from her surgery and has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Let’s see what Reese is up to next as her offseason tour continues.