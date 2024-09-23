The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese crushes in belly shirt, cargo shorts fit at Los Angeles Rams game

The Chicago Sky superstar continued her offseason fun with an appearance at an NFL game.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game.
Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Angel Reese’s spectacular offseason continued on Sunday.

After flying in a private jet with the fit to match the plane and flexing some bling and Chanel purses, Reese slayed in a leopard-print miniskirt selfie stunner, and looked relaxed in a white robe in her Los Angeles hotel.

The Chicago Sky All-Star forward then took in the Los Angeles Rams vs. the San Francisco 49ers game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Reese looked spectacular in a belly shirt and denim cargo shorts. She even got to meet former Rams player and Amazon Prime NFL analyst Andrew Whitworth on the field for a spectacular photo.

Chi-Barbie posted a few more photos of her NFL experience on Instagram.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese taking selfies from SoFi Stadium. / Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese with the field passes for the Los Angeles Rams game. / Angel Reese Instagram
Rampage
Angel Reese took a phot of the Los Angeles Rams mascot, Rampage. / Angel Reese/Instagram

It’s great to see Reese getting some well-deserved time off. The 22-year-old megastar finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She seems to be recovering nicely from her surgery and has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.

Let’s see what Reese is up to next as her offseason tour continues.

