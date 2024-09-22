Angel Reese slays in leopard-print selfie stunner
Angel Reese is clearly enjoying the WNBA offseason.
On Saturday, the Chicago Sky superstar took to Instagram to show off her next-level matching outfit to the private jet she was taking, along with her Louis Vuitton luggage. On board, she flexed some serious bling and Chanel purses.
Reese is also enjoying the single life after revealing her latest dating bombshell, rocking new hairdos, and crushing with her guest list on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel”.
The 22-year-old forward then dropped this leopard-print bomb (from vacation?) on Saturday night.
Summer may have just ended but she continues to sizzle in this fit. Chi-Barbie is also rocking the straight hair again after posting the newly-braided look earlier in the week.
The All-Star forward also posted a picture from Los Angeles, CA, crushing in a white robe.
Is this the final destination she took the jet for? Is she there for business or pleasure, or both? Regardless, she looks quite relaxed.
Reese finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She seems to be recovering nicely from her surgery and has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
Reese deserves time off and we look forward whatever she posts next. Hopefully, she gets to enjoy some sun and fun in Southern California.
