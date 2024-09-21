Angel Reese’s next-level fit flex matching private jet celebrating offseason
Angel Reese deserves to enjoy her offseason. Her All-Star rookie season is over for the Chicago Sky and she’s recovering from wrist surgery.
Reese is also enjoying the single life after revealing her latest dating bombshell, rocking different and new hairdos, and crushing with her guest list on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel”.
On Saturday, Reese posted on her Instagram that it’s time to “LET THE OFFSEASON OFFICIALLY BEGIN,” and posted this picture of her with the Louis Vuitton luggage and matching outfit to the red private jet.
That luggage and outfit are just the beginning of this “20s life” Reese is living, as she states in her post.
That’s some serious flexing with the Rolex watches and the Chanel purses on board. She definitely is living it up, and bringing her “favorite girl” Nabeel Aidris along for the ride. That’s a good friend.
Chi-Barbie also is rocking a new hairstyle that she posted on Saturday before her trip.
The 22-year-old megastar finished her rookie season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She seems to be recovering nicely from her surgery and has a few months off before joining her WNBA sisters in the new Unrivaled league in January in Miami.
It isn’t yet revealed where she’s headed, but Reese looks like she packed for a good time. She’s earned it.
