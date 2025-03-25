NFL QB Jayden Daniels sees USC’s JuJu Watkins scary injury in-person
Jayden Daniels was back to watch JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans in the NCAA tournament Monday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, but what he witnessed was a truly devastating scene with Watkins going down in the first quarter clutching her knee and having to be carried off.
The Washington Commanders quarterback, who previously was spotted in the regular season watching the Trojans defeat then No. 1 UCLA, was seen on Saturday for the tourney opener, and then chatting it up in the stands with Watkins after the USC win. His mom Regina Jackson, who has previously revealed why her son remains single, stepped in and hilariously sat between them.
With Daniels in the building again, the 19-year-old Big Ten Player of the Year went down vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the crowd fell silent and sat stunned.
There’s no immediate news as of this writing on the extent of the injury, but needless to say, it did not look good. The fate of No. 1 seed USC’s season is up in air, but more importantly is Watkins’ long-term health.
It was not a good night for Daniels to be in the building.