JuJu Watkins Carried Off Court After Suffering Ugly Injury vs. Mississippi State

USC's Watkins was injured when she took a bad fall on the court.

Ryan Phillips

Watkins (center) is helped off the court after being injured Monday.
Watkins (center) is helped off the court after being injured Monday. / Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
USC superstar JuJu Watkins suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Trojans' matchup with Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Monday night.

Watkins, one of the best players in the nation, had to be carried off the floor and could put no weight on her right leg. She appeared to be in considerable pain. The play came as she dribbled down the floor on a fast break and was bumped by Mississippi State's Destiney McPhaul.

Video of the injury is below.

Watkins was then carried from the court and could put no weight on her leg.

The sophomore star was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and was named a unanimous All-American for the second season in a row. Entering Monday night's game, she was averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game this season.

The No. 1 seeded Trojans led the No. 9 seeded Bulldogs 28-8 after the first quarter.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

