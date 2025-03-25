JuJu Watkins Carried Off Court After Suffering Ugly Injury vs. Mississippi State
USC superstar JuJu Watkins suffered an injury during the first quarter of the Trojans' matchup with Mississippi State in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Monday night.
Watkins, one of the best players in the nation, had to be carried off the floor and could put no weight on her right leg. She appeared to be in considerable pain. The play came as she dribbled down the floor on a fast break and was bumped by Mississippi State's Destiney McPhaul.
Video of the injury is below.
Watkins was then carried from the court and could put no weight on her leg.
The sophomore star was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and was named a unanimous All-American for the second season in a row. Entering Monday night's game, she was averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks in 34.8 minutes per game this season.
The No. 1 seeded Trojans led the No. 9 seeded Bulldogs 28-8 after the first quarter.