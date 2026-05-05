Anthony Volpe's Girlfriend Elle Jowett Shares Rare Post Amid Yankees Demotion

The New York Yankees have gotten off to a hot start in the 2026 MLB season, as their 24-11 record through May 4 is the best record in the American League.

But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for Yankees fans, especially of late. There was no better example of this than the legendary broadcaster John Sterling passing away on May 4. Sterling's death has hit the Yankees community hard, and many New York icons, past and present, have expressed their condolences and otherwise shown Sterling and his family love.

New York Yankees wear “JS” stitched on their hats honoring radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While the Yankees haven't found much resistance on the field, that doesn't mean all of their players are performing. Take 25-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe, for example, who was expecting to return to his starting role after coming back from a shoulder injury earlier this week.

But because José Caballero has excelled in his absence, the Yankees have instead decided to demote Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after he was taken off the injured list.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe | Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This was not what Volpe (or anybody else within the Yankees' organization) was hoping for. But Volpe seems to have a solid support system around him that can maybe regulate whatever emotions he's going through.

One person in Volpe's inner circle is his girlfriend, Elle Jowett. While the couple doesn't post about each other on social media, the belief is that they're still going strong, as she appeared at multiple Yankees postseason games in 2025.

Elle Jowett Says 'Hi' to Los Angeles in Social Media Post Around Boyfriend Anthony Volpe's Demotion

What's for sure is that Jowett recently spent time on the West Coast. This was shown by an Instagram post she made on April 22 that was captioned, "hi la🧘‍♀️🍓🌷⭐️".

Jowett is posing in a white shirt with denim pants in several of the photos, with another photo being a tree with pink flowers, and a fourth with café drinks.

Given that several other Yankees WAGs (such as Cody Bellinger's wife Chase) commented on the post, thsi further suggests that Volpe and Jowett are still seeing each other.

This is seemingly just a vacation for Jowett, as her social media indicates that she's still living in New York City. Maybe she'll head over to watch Volpe in person, or maybe she'll decide to stay in the Big Apple until he makes his eventual return.

Regardless, Volpe's performance in Triple-A will receive a lot of scrutiny.