Yankees star Anthony Volpe’s girlfriend Elle turns heads with beachside bikini shoot
The New York Yankees have been relatively quiet during this ongoing MLB offseason, as the team's front office has decided to stay patient in deciding how to bolster their roster for the 2026 season.
GM Brian Cashman appears to be prioritizing the re-signing of Cody Bellinger. However, prized slugger Kyle Tucker is also a potential option for them in free agency. New York could also pursue a frontline starting pitcher or make a variety of trades to improve their chances of winning a World Series.
The Yankees have their shortstop position already set, as the team seems to have settled on another season of Anthony Volpe.
This frustrated some Yankees fans, as Volpe had a mediocre season and hasn't lived up to the expectations the franchise had for him when he was a top prospect.
Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle shares bikini beach shoot on social media
While opinions are varied on Volpe, the consensus is that he seems to have done well for himself by finding his girlfriend, Elle Jowett, who amassed a huge social media following before meeting Volpe.
Jowett had been seen supporting Volpe at plenty of Yankees games during the 2025 season. However, now that the season is over, she seems to be capitalizing on some sunlight on the beach.
On January 8, Jowett posted a video collage of her posing in several bikinis on a beach to her Instagram story. This was initially posted by @vivianarthurphoto and was captioned, "Behind the scenes with gorgeous Elle ❤️❤️ @ellejowett".
The hashtags make it seem like this shoot was done in Miami. It's unclear where Volpe is spending this offseason, but it would make sense that he's also somewhere in Florida, given that's where the Yankees' Spring Training will be.
