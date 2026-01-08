Yankees star Anthony Volpe’s girlfriend Elle turns heads with beachside bikini shoot

The New York Yankees have been relatively quiet during this ongoing MLB offseason, as the team's front office has decided to stay patient in deciding how to bolster their roster for the 2026 season.

GM Brian Cashman appears to be prioritizing the re-signing of Cody Bellinger. However, prized slugger Kyle Tucker is also a potential option for them in free agency. New York could also pursue a frontline starting pitcher or make a variety of trades to improve their chances of winning a World Series.

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The Yankees have their shortstop position already set, as the team seems to have settled on another season of Anthony Volpe.

This frustrated some Yankees fans, as Volpe had a mediocre season and hasn't lived up to the expectations the franchise had for him when he was a top prospect.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) during the third inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle shares bikini beach shoot on social media

Elle Jowett is ready for the cold temperatures in Toronto. | Elle Jowett/Instagram

While opinions are varied on Volpe, the consensus is that he seems to have done well for himself by finding his girlfriend, Elle Jowett, who amassed a huge social media following before meeting Volpe.

Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett won the night with her New York Yankees fit. | Elle Jowett/Instagram

Jowett had been seen supporting Volpe at plenty of Yankees games during the 2025 season. However, now that the season is over, she seems to be capitalizing on some sunlight on the beach.

On January 8, Jowett posted a video collage of her posing in several bikinis on a beach to her Instagram story. This was initially posted by @vivianarthurphoto and was captioned, "Behind the scenes with gorgeous Elle ❤️❤️ @ellejowett".

The hashtags make it seem like this shoot was done in Miami. It's unclear where Volpe is spending this offseason, but it would make sense that he's also somewhere in Florida, given that's where the Yankees' Spring Training will be.

Sept. 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of game one of the Wild Card round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

