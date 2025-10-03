Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett turns heads in Yankees celebration
Sometimes the biggest heroes in October are not the biggest names during the MLB playoffs.
While New York Yankees superstars like Aaron Judge grab all of the headlines, and deservedly so, it's the role players like shortstop Anthony Volpe that have their names added to the history books with red-hot Octobers, even after disastrous regular seasons.
Volpe, like he did last postseason, is making mercurial Yankees fans forget about his awful 2025 regular season campaign by coming up clutch yet again in the American League Wild Card series to eliminate the Yankees' hated rival Boston Red Sox, 4-0, in the do-or-die Game 3 after losing the first game in the best of three series.
His fourth-inning RBI single gave New York breathing room, and the 24-year-old NYC native finished the series with a home run, two RBIs, and had a hit in every game. Volpe also was solid defensively after tying the Red Sox's Trevor Story with most errors during the season.
But enough about him, it was his girlfriend Elle Jowett who turned heads with her Yankees fit for the Game 3 clincher in a Yankees letterman jacket, jeans, and a white top.
The Yankees WAG was naturally on the field afterwards to celebrate with Volpe.
Next up for the Yankees in the AL Division Series is another AL East team, the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hopefully Volpe can keep those Mr. October vibes going, and his girlfriend Elle can have the fits to match.
