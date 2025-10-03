The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett turns heads in Yankees celebration

The clutch New York Yankees shortstop came up big to eliminate their hated rival Boston Red Sox, but it was his girlfriend who won the celebration afterwards.

Matthew Graham

Sep 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) runs off of the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Sep 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) runs off of the field before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Sometimes the biggest heroes in October are not the biggest names during the MLB playoffs.

While New York Yankees superstars like Aaron Judge grab all of the headlines, and deservedly so, it's the role players like shortstop Anthony Volpe that have their names added to the history books with red-hot Octobers, even after disastrous regular seasons.

Anthony Volpe
Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Volpe, like he did last postseason, is making mercurial Yankees fans forget about his awful 2025 regular season campaign by coming up clutch yet again in the American League Wild Card series to eliminate the Yankees' hated rival Boston Red Sox, 4-0, in the do-or-die Game 3 after losing the first game in the best of three series.

His fourth-inning RBI single gave New York breathing room, and the 24-year-old NYC native finished the series with a home run, two RBIs, and had a hit in every game. Volpe also was solid defensively after tying the Red Sox's Trevor Story with most errors during the season.

Anthony Volpe
Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) turns a double play on Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) and Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) (not pictured) during the third inning of game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But enough about him, it was his girlfriend Elle Jowett who turned heads with her Yankees fit for the Game 3 clincher in a Yankees letterman jacket, jeans, and a white top.

Elle Jowett, Ellen Jowett
Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett won the night with her New York Yankees fit. / Elle Jowett/Instagram

The Yankees WAG was naturally on the field afterwards to celebrate with Volpe.

Next up for the Yankees in the AL Division Series is another AL East team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hopefully Volpe can keep those Mr. October vibes going, and his girlfriend Elle can have the fits to match.

Anthony Volpe
Sept. 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox with catcher Austin Wells (28) during the second inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
