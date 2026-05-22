Audi Crooks Shares Beach Pic With College Football Boyfriend Alex Kenward

The biggest-name player to transfer in women's college basketball this past offseason was star center Audi Crooks.

Soon after the Iowa State Cyclones' season ended, Crooks (who earned 2026 AP second-team All American honors after averaging 25.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game) announced her intention to transfer after spending the first three seasons of her college career with the Cyclones.

A few weeks later, Crooks revealed with an Instagram post that she would be joining Oklahoma State, thus immediately turning them into a national championship contender.

Audi Crooks (55) drives to the basket | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crooks has one of the most polarizing players in recent memory in college basketball. For one, while people can't deny that she's an extremely talented player on offense, Crooks has been subject to a lot of criticism about her defense being mediocre, which is why some fan bases claimed they were hoping she would transfer to their school.

Crooks' frame has also made her the subject of a lot of criticism, as some claim her ceiling is capped because of her conditioning issues and inability to stay on the court for long stretches.

Ultimately, Crooks seems unperturbed by these comments and appears poised to have a stellar final season of college basketball before heading to the WNBA.

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) celebrates | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Audi Crooks Draws Attention After Sharing Photo With Boyfriend on Social Media

Before Crooks begins her upcoming season with Oklahoma State, it seems that she's enjoying some vacation with her boyfriend, Alex Kenward.

According to Kenward's Instagram account, he was an offensive lineman for Iowa Central Community College and recently transferred to Sacramento State. Therefore, these two seem to be spending time together before their relationship turns long-distance.

This was shown by a photo of Crooks and Kenward that Crooks posted on Instagram on May 21. They were embracing in a selfie at a beach, and the post was captioned, "Life update👩🏽‍🎓🏝️".

While this was the first time that Crooks has posted Kenward on her Instagram account, he actually posted a photo of them last year, celebrating what was their one-year anniversary.

The post was captioned, "Happy one year to my amazing girlfriend every day with you is a gift and I’m so grateful for all the laughs love and adventures we have shared here is to many more years of happiness together ❤️❤️".

It's cool to see Crooks looking to happy alongside her boyfriend, especially because many women's basketball fans didn't know she was dating anybody.