Caitlin Clark Steps Out In Yellow Outfit For The Masters

While The Masters always attracts a lot of celebrity spectators, these celebrities aren't always the most visible because there aren't any phones allowed at August National while The Masters are underway (at least when the official rounds are taking place).

However, when a celebrity wants to make their Masters outfit apparent, all they need to do is post about it themselves, either before or after the event, on their own social media channels before actually entering the iconic course. This is what Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims Koepka, has been doing for her own Masters outfits while watching her husband compete.

Those who follow women's basketball know that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark is a massive golf fan. While she doesn't have a ton of time to practice her game while the WNBA season is underway, she spends a lot of time playing in the offseason.

On April 9, the Fever unveiled a first look at what their $78 million sports performance center (which is set to open in 2027) will look like. And one cool feature of it is a golf simulator, which is likely an idea that came from Clark's head.

The star guard has also played in the ANNIKA golf pro-am over the past few years, and she was flanked by Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, two of her teammates for the Fever's 2025 season, who acted as her celebrity caddies last year.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and guard Lexie Hull (10) look on as guard Caitlin Clark (22) plays | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Lexie Hull was a restricted free agent this offseason. But she announced through a TikTok on April 11 that she has re-signed with the Fever.

Hull was with Clark in the video, and Clark played a role in doing her announcement. Clark would be seen wearing a yellow shirt while Hull was wearing a white outfit with some green trim.

CAITLIN AND LEXIE ANNOUNCE SHE IS BACK WITH THE FEVER pic.twitter.com/MMNKCl4x4w — correlation (@nosyone4) April 11, 2026

Given Hull's outfit, it was relatively easy to deduce that these two were getting ready to go to The Masters.

But Hull didn't leave any question about this, as she posted a photo of The Masters' official logo on a flag at Augusta, Georgia, to her Instagram story on Saturday morning. Therefore, it's safe to assume that she and Clark will be among the celebrity spectators during Saturday's round.

Perhaps these two will post clearer pictures of their outfits at some point in the day. But they'll surely be off their phones while at Augusta National, instead focused on the world-class golf taking place.