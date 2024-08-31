The best Livvy Dunne selfies from over the years
Livvy Dunne has become one of the most recognizable names in college athletics, not just for her incredible talent on the gymnastics floor but also for her social media presence as well.
Bursting onto the scene as a young gymnast with big dreams, Dunne has turned into quite the powerhouse in both her sport and on TikTok. With over 8 million TikTok followers and 5.3 million Instagram followers, she’s shared most of her gymnastics journey with her fans.
From early training days to her current role as a leading figure in the world of collegiate gymnastics at LSU, take a look back at some of Dunne’s best selfies that she’s shared along the way.
Mirror, Mirror
In April 2024 Dunne posted a mirror selfie wearing an all-black catsuit with her tongue out. The photo was followed in the carousel by two other selfies of the gymnast, where she was seemingly promoting a clothing item for the brand Viori, as she tagged them in the photo.
Promotional princess
Dunne promoted her new Passes account with a cute selfie in May 2024. She posed with her head tilted to the side smiling at the camera, with the caption, “the wait is over… link in bio to my Passes account for more of me and bts of my life!”
Passes is an app that “helps creators build meaningful relationships with fans, scale their businesses, and become entrepreneurs,” according to their website.
After practice
The young gymnast posted a series of selfies seemingly in another promotional post for Viori and their athletic line. Dunne posed in the periwinkle set as she smiled for the camera while sitting in her car – the red leather seats clearly visible in the back.
Car selfie
One thing about Dunne is she loves a good car selfie. The gymnast posted a set of photos in September 2022 – one looking directly into the camera with a pout, the other with her eyes looking forward with the caption, “eyes on the road !”
Sleepytime selfie
Back in January 2021, Dunne posted a selfie seemingly before going to bed. The photo featured her wearing some pajamas with her blonde hair in a clip while she laid on her bed looking off to the side. She captioned the cute pic, “This is 100% how I look before I go to sleep😁.”
Finals week
Dunne posted a selfie to document finals week in December 2020. This marked the gymnasts first semester at LSU and first set of college finals. The gymnast captioned the photo, “finals week got me like,” while she rested her chin in her hand and smirked at the camera.
She’ll scoop you up
Another car selfie graced the athlete’s Instagram feed back in July 2020, where Dunne posed in the golden hour light while sitting in her car with the caption, “I’ll come scoop.” She posed with her tongue slightly out of her mouth while looking to the side as the sun shone on her face.
Sunny selfies
Earlier in 2020 back in January the gymnast posted another sunny selfie seemingly in her LSU dorm room. Dunne held her blonde hair in her hands as she posed for the camera.
Throwback to 2017
Throwing it back to December 2017 when the gymnast took this mirror selfie of “a picture of me taking a picture📷,” according to her caption. Dunne wore some flared jeans with a black long-sleeved top, purse, and hoop earrings, looking like she was ready for a night out on the town.
Winter weather is not for her
In one of Dunne’s winter selfies back in 2017 she admitted, “i hate being cold,” in a selfie posted with a winter wonderland in the background – presumably in Westwood, New Jersey, where the gymnast is from, as the photo’s geotag was tagged as the Garden State.