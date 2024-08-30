The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's best leotards over the years

Livvy Dunne always turns it out for LSU — but purple isn’t the only color leo she knows how to rock.

Michelle McGahan

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on floor during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena.
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on floor during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Livvy Dunne is a household name, a straight-up NIL icon, and a collegiate gymnast to the highest degree. (Catch her entering her fifth year at LSU.) Plus, her super sweet (and super athletic) relationship with college-boyfriend-turned-Pittsburgh-Pirates-pitcher Paul Skenes? Whew.

There's no doubt that the 22-year-old NCAA champion is at the top of her game — so what better time to look back at her best leotards over the years as we wait for gymnastics season to heat up?

Peep Dunne's most eye-catching leos below.

A Rare White-Out (April 2024)

Olivia Dunne
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on floor before the start of the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dunne glowed in a white leotard adorned with dark rhinestones during the finals of the 2024 NCAA Championships. A clear good luck charm!

A Ruffled High Neck (April 2024)

Olivia Dunne
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on floor before the start of the 2024 Womens National Gymnastics Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dunne’s warm-up leo was different than nearly every fit we’ve seen her in before. The practice leotard was sleeveless and featured a loose-fitting top with a high neck.

Float Like a Butterfly (January 2024)

Olivia Dunne
LSU's Olivia Dunne looks up at the video screen during the NCAA woman s gymnastics meet between the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. / Kyle Okita / IMAGO / Newscom World

Still in awe over Dunne’s butterfly-esque leo at the 2024 NCAA meet between the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers.

The Purple-to-Gold Shimmer (April 2023)

Olivia Dunne
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up with her team on floor during the NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Tournament Championship at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The holographic look of Dunne’s leotard was almost as mesmerizing as her gymnastics.

Geometric Patterns (March 2022)

Olivia Dunne
LSU's Olivia Dunne on the uneven parallel bars during the 2022 SEC Women s Gymnastics Championships at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL. / Kyle Okita / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dunne stunned in a metallic purple leotard with white geometric shapes and sheer, purple and white ombre sleeves with just a hint of sparkle.

A Dizzying Array of Color (February 2022)

Olivia Dunne
LSU's Olivia Dunne performs her floor routine during NCAA, College League, USA Gymnastics action between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. / Jonathan Mailhes / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dunne brought the colors of Mardi Gras into this 2022 NCAA leo.

All-Black Everything (February 2022)

Olivia Dunne
LSU's Olivia Dunne smiles as she lands her bar dismount during the NCAA, College League, USA gymnastics meet between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA. / Kyle Okita / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

All-black everything — bedazzled with just a hint of diamond rhinestones (and Dunne’s uber-bright smile to match).

Back it Up (January 2021)

The unique Y-strap back makes this LSU leo really stand out.

Black and Pink (March 2020)

We love the duality of the opposing hues, which seem to represent both strength and femininity — a perfect match in women’s gymnastics.

Hi, Barbie (December 2019)

17-year-old Dunne was a bubblegum Barbie dream in this hot pink leotard.

Pre-LSU Purple (2016)

Olivia Dunne
Gymnast Olivia Dunne competes in the junior competition at the 2017 U.S. Classic at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates, IL. Dunne tied for fifth all-around. / Melissa J. Perenson / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Years before Dunne ever hit the mat for LSU, she rocked a bold purple leo with rhinestone-encrusted floral patterns — and a grape-colored bow to match.


Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game

Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist

Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump

Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed

Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)

Published
Michelle McGahan

MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Home/Fashion Feed Page