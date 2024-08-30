Livvy Dunne's best leotards over the years
Livvy Dunne is a household name, a straight-up NIL icon, and a collegiate gymnast to the highest degree. (Catch her entering her fifth year at LSU.) Plus, her super sweet (and super athletic) relationship with college-boyfriend-turned-Pittsburgh-Pirates-pitcher Paul Skenes? Whew.
There's no doubt that the 22-year-old NCAA champion is at the top of her game — so what better time to look back at her best leotards over the years as we wait for gymnastics season to heat up?
Peep Dunne's most eye-catching leos below.
A Rare White-Out (April 2024)
Dunne glowed in a white leotard adorned with dark rhinestones during the finals of the 2024 NCAA Championships. A clear good luck charm!
A Ruffled High Neck (April 2024)
Dunne’s warm-up leo was different than nearly every fit we’ve seen her in before. The practice leotard was sleeveless and featured a loose-fitting top with a high neck.
Float Like a Butterfly (January 2024)
Still in awe over Dunne’s butterfly-esque leo at the 2024 NCAA meet between the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers.
The Purple-to-Gold Shimmer (April 2023)
The holographic look of Dunne’s leotard was almost as mesmerizing as her gymnastics.
Geometric Patterns (March 2022)
Dunne stunned in a metallic purple leotard with white geometric shapes and sheer, purple and white ombre sleeves with just a hint of sparkle.
A Dizzying Array of Color (February 2022)
Dunne brought the colors of Mardi Gras into this 2022 NCAA leo.
All-Black Everything (February 2022)
All-black everything — bedazzled with just a hint of diamond rhinestones (and Dunne’s uber-bright smile to match).
Back it Up (January 2021)
The unique Y-strap back makes this LSU leo really stand out.
Black and Pink (March 2020)
We love the duality of the opposing hues, which seem to represent both strength and femininity — a perfect match in women’s gymnastics.
Hi, Barbie (December 2019)
17-year-old Dunne was a bubblegum Barbie dream in this hot pink leotard.
Pre-LSU Purple (2016)
Years before Dunne ever hit the mat for LSU, she rocked a bold purple leo with rhinestone-encrusted floral patterns — and a grape-colored bow to match.
