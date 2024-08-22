The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos and videos prove she was a spitfire gymnast from day one

Livvy Dunne’s throwback footage shows the cutest little gymnast grow into an absolute powerhouse.

Michelle McGahan

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on floor during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena.
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up on floor during the 2024 NCAA Women's National Gymnastics Semifinals at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports


Livvy Dunne’s glow-up is unreal. From starting out as the cutest little gymnast to ever flip to becoming an LSU superstar and household name, the NCAA champion has documented it all.

Take a journey through her career as a gymnast below. (And don’t even feel weird about it! Dunne herself went back and changed the caption of her first-ever instagram photo from 2012: “It's ok I've probably stalked you too,” she quipped.)

Little Livvy

Dunne was noticeably passionate about the sport from a very young age.

Her First-Ever insta Photo (2012)

“It's ok I've probably stalked you too,” she joked in her edited caption of the post, which she uploaded at 9 years old.

Fangirling Over Aly Raisman (2012)

9-year-old Dunne was in awe of meeting the Olympic gymnast. “I can't believe it I touched Aly Raisman!!!!!” she captioned the sweet photo.

Bar Master (2014)

12-year-old Livvy shows everyone how it’s Dunne on the uneven bars.

A Pro at Beam (2014)

Check out that footwork.

That Tumbling Pass, Though (2014)

“A good floor day,” indeed.

Dunne and Morgan Hurd (2016)

The top gymnasts were friends — and just teens hanging out — for years before they became huge names in the gymnastics world.

On the Competition Beat (2016)

14-year-old Dunne powered through an impressive performance at the 2016 PG Championships.

Setting Her Sights on LSU (2017)

Years before leading LSU to win their first-ever NCAA championship, Dunne “verbally committed” to the university when she was just 14 years old.

Striking a Future Champions Pose With Suni Lee (2017)

Who knew that both Dunne and Lee would dominate the gymnastics world only a few years later?

A Sunny Disposition (2018)

A 15-year-old Dunne stands in the sun.

