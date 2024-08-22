Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos and videos prove she was a spitfire gymnast from day one
Livvy Dunne’s glow-up is unreal. From starting out as the cutest little gymnast to ever flip to becoming an LSU superstar and household name, the NCAA champion has documented it all.
Take a journey through her career as a gymnast below. (And don’t even feel weird about it! Dunne herself went back and changed the caption of her first-ever instagram photo from 2012: “It's ok I've probably stalked you too,” she quipped.)
Little Livvy
Dunne was noticeably passionate about the sport from a very young age.
Her First-Ever insta Photo (2012)
“It's ok I've probably stalked you too,” she joked in her edited caption of the post, which she uploaded at 9 years old.
Fangirling Over Aly Raisman (2012)
9-year-old Dunne was in awe of meeting the Olympic gymnast. “I can't believe it I touched Aly Raisman!!!!!” she captioned the sweet photo.
Bar Master (2014)
12-year-old Livvy shows everyone how it’s Dunne on the uneven bars.
A Pro at Beam (2014)
Check out that footwork.
That Tumbling Pass, Though (2014)
“A good floor day,” indeed.
Dunne and Morgan Hurd (2016)
The top gymnasts were friends — and just teens hanging out — for years before they became huge names in the gymnastics world.
On the Competition Beat (2016)
14-year-old Dunne powered through an impressive performance at the 2016 PG Championships.
Setting Her Sights on LSU (2017)
Years before leading LSU to win their first-ever NCAA championship, Dunne “verbally committed” to the university when she was just 14 years old.
Striking a Future Champions Pose With Suni Lee (2017)
Who knew that both Dunne and Lee would dominate the gymnastics world only a few years later?
A Sunny Disposition (2018)
A 15-year-old Dunne stands in the sun.
