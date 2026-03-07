Bobby Witt Jr.’s Wife Maggie Shows Aaron Judge Support at World Baseball Classic

Team USA has got to be feeling good about how they started the 2026 World Baseball Classic on March 6.

The USA squad (who lost in the WBC championship to Shohei Ohtani and Team Japan during last year's WBC) started their revenge tour with a game against Team Brazil. Granted, it would have been a bad look if Team USA lost to a squad that had no big-name players, but the boys in the stars & stripes did what they needed to.

United States right fielder Aaron Judge (99) and first baseman Bryce Harper | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Team USA had San Francisco Giants hurler Logan Webb start the game on the mound. While Webb got off to a rocky start by giving up a home run to Brazil's Lucas Ramirez in the first inning, he ultimately righted the ship and didn't give up any other runs for the four total innings he threw.

The United States squad also got off to a hot start on offense, as New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the first inning that scored Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.

United States right fielder Aaron Judge (99) | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This is probably not the last time that Witt Jr. and Judge will combine to produce offense for Team USA in this year's World Baseball Classic, as they're two of the best players in the game and will remain at the top of the lineup.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s Wife Maggie Shows Aaron Judge Love After WBC Home Run

The Yankees and the USA Baseball's Instagram accounts combined for a post on March 6 that showed several photos and videos of Judge hitting this home run against Team Brazil.

The post was captioned, "Captain America 🫡".

This Instagram post was shared by Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie, on her Instagram story after the home run occurred.

While this might seem interesting at first, given that Maggie's husband wasn't featured in the video Maggie shared, it's clear that she's rooting for Team USA, no matter who is at the plate.

Who is Bobby Witt Jr.'s Wife?

Bobby Witt Jr. married Maggie Black (now Witt) in December 2024. The couple had been together since high school, and one aspect of their wedding was that they had a Whataburger restaurant (with whom Witt Jr. has a sponsorship) pop-up unveiled at one point, which was cleverly renamed "Wittaburger".

It will be fun to see how far Witt Jr. can take Team USA during this World Baseball Classic, and his wife Maggie will be there to support.