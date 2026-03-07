Logan Webb’s Wife Sharidan Causes Stir in USA Outfit Before World Baseball Classic

There is a ton of excitement for baseball fans about the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which begins on March 6.

Expectations are high for Team USA, which lost devastatingly to Team Japan in the championship of the 2023 WBC. Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout (back when they were both still teammates with the Los Angeles Angels) to win it for Japan, which left a sour taste that Team USA is looking to get rid of.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The good news for Team USA is that they're stacked with stars, including New York Yankees slugger and 2025 AL MVP Award winner Aaron Judge, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, and the two Cy Young Award winners from last season in Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes.

Given that pitchers are still early in the season, their arms and bodies aren't conditioned to pitch late in games right now. This means that most starting pitchers will likely not throw more than a few innings at a time and might not pitch more than twice in the entire tournament.

Team USA pitcher Paul Skenes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On March 6, Team USA is putting San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb on the mound to start against Team Brazil. While Webb doesn't have the same star power as other members of Team USA's roster, he is one of baseball's best pitchers and should breeze past Team Brazil's offense.

Webb finished the 2025 season with a 15-11 record, a 3.22 ERA, and 224 strikeouts, which was third-best in all of baseball.

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Logan Webb's Wife Sharidan Drawn Attention in Patriotic Outfit Before WBC

Webb is married to his high school sweetheart, Sharidan. They met when attending Rocklin High School, got married in 2021, and now have a daughter together.

Sharidan has made several posts before her husband's World Baseball Classic debut on her Instagram story.

The first was a repost from the @usabaseball account that showed a photo of Logan smiling with the caption, "Logan Webb gets the ball in our WBC opener against Brazil!"

She then made another post showing the outfit she's wearing for Friday's game. It included a red top plus blue jeans that appeared to have some white trim or accents.

The outfit post was captioned, "GAME 1 ❤️🤍💙".

She also posted a photo of her and Logan's daughter en route to the game.

Hopefully Webb can get Team USA off to a hot start as they look to become World Baseball Classic champions.