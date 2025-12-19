Aaron Judge, wife Samantha party with famous Peloton instructor on exotic vacation

Many of us have Pelotons to stay in shape, especially when we pack on the extra pounds around the holidays.

If you're New York Yankees superstar slugger Aaron Judge, apparently you also hang out with their famous influencer instructors during the offseason for their exotic 40th birthday celebrations in Turks and Caicos.

Aaron Judge with his wife Samantha | IMAGO / Cover-Images

In a truly fun and random friendship, the three-time AL MVP, who won it again for the third time this season for the Bronx Bombers, along with his wife Samantha and their baby girl, Nora Rose, who turns one in January, joined Tunde Oyeneyin, an extremely popular instructor amongst users of the fitness brand, for a fun-filled exotic holiday in the Caribbean to celebrate Tunde's milestone birthday.

Judge, 33, seemed to have an especially good time, seen jumping off the boat with Tunde's crew in the idyllic blue waters that's an easy flight from NYC.

What's also amusing is that the enormous seven-time All-Star stands 6-foot-7, and in all the photos, he towers over everybody else enjoying the daytime adventures.

Dec. 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Samantha Judge reacts while Aaron Judge speaks during a press conference at Yankee Stadium. | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Tunde wrote in part of her caption celebrating the good times for her monumental lap around the sun, "thank you to the most amazing friends (both pictured and not). I don’t know how I got so lucky.I love you in this lifetime and the next."

Apparently for those that are diehard Peloton fans, Judge and his wife have attended Tunde's classes in-person, where his wife wore a fantastic workout fit in the one shared on TikTok, and they've partnered together for the energy drink A SHOC. Not to be outdone for fitness bragging rights, but Samantha also ran the New York City Marathon this year, after having given birth in January.

So there you have it. The Yankees superstar is just like you and me, besides the part where he makes $360 million for the Bronx Bombers alone.

Sept. 26, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

