Brandon Clarke's Fiancée Amber Gives Emotional Tribute After Grizzlies Player's Death

The sports world was stunned to learn that 29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke passed away on May 11.

There haven't been many details about his passing. But the city of Memphis, Clarke's family, and his Grizzlies teammates are still hurting deeply from losing someone who seemed to be beloved.

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) has some fun with forward Brandon Clarke (15) | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Brandon Clarke's Fiancée Amber Lorraine Speaks Out After His Death With Heartbreaking Message

Clarke's family hasn't spoken publicly about his passing until his fiancée, Amber Lorraine, did so via an Instagram post that was reposted by @hoodratchetv on May 17.

"There are no words to describe this feeling. I never thought I’d have to live life without you. I’m not really sure how to do this without you by my side. You were the most special person, with the biggest heart. You made an impact on so many people, but most of all me. I have never felt so loved and cared for, you made me feel like the most special girl in the world," the post wrote.

"You were always so impressive to me, everything you were passionate about, you were elite at. You were a man of many talents, from gaming to writing & making music to flying to the hoop with ease, you were a natural born talent that put your all into the things and people you loved. One of the most giving and selfless people, always making sure the people around you felt loved and taken care of, Especially me," it continued.

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) and Grizz talk on the bench | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I miss your silly jokes and childlike wonder. I miss your laugh and the way you made me laugh. I miss your big arms wrapped around me. I miss waking up to you by my side. I miss watching Harry Potter together with our favorite snacks. I miss the way you’d look at me. I miss how happy you’d get when I made your favorite breakfast and you’d scarf it down and ask for seconds," Lorraine wrote.

"I miss our deep talks & talks about our future plans. I miss seeing you be so happy with our cats. We miss you so so much. This world isn’t the same without you. You were everything to me and more. The day you proposed was the happiest day of my life, knowing I was gonna spend the rest of my life with my soulmate. We were supposed to be married soon and eventually start a family and live on land with a bunch of animals and a garden.

Clarke, who passed away Monday night in the Los Angeles area, had been staying in the city with one of his friends from college ... and Brandon seemed to be enjoying the offseason.



In fact, we talked to the guy who cut Brandon's hair on Friday, and he says the hooper seemed… pic.twitter.com/FDpmXNeHgV — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2026

"All I want is to hug you and kiss you and to hold you in my arms. I don’t know how to process that you aren’t here anymore. I love you always Brandon, forever and always ∞ ❤️ please keep watching over me, I need you," she concluded.

It's clear how much Clarke meant to Lorraine.