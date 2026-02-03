Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Mom Terri in Spotlight After Blockbuster Grizzlies-Jazz Trade

This should be a fascinating few days in the NBA, as the league's trade deadline arrives on February 5 and several big-name players could be on the move.

One major domino to fall arrived on February 3, when news broke that the Memphis Grizzlies traded star forward Jaren Jackson to the Utah Jazz.

In addition, John Konchar, Jock Landale, and Vince Williams Jr. are headed to Utah, while the Grizzlies will be receiving Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang, and three future first-round picks, according to an X post from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

This was a huge addition for the Jazz. Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.2 points per game this season, is a two-time NBA All-Star, and was the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.

Who is Jaren Jackson's Mom, Terri?

NBA fans may not know that Jaren Jackson Jr. comes from basketball royalty.

His mother, Terri Carmichael Jackson, is the current executive director of the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) and is playing a key role in the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations between the WNBA league office and its players.

Terri Jackson was married to former NBA player Jaren Jackson, who played in the NBA from 1989 to 2002, although the couple separated in 2022.

It's clear that Terri Jackson is one of the brightest minds in the basketball world, and her son seems to have inherited this wisdom from his mother.

It will be interesting to see what sort of impact Jaren Jackson Jr. can make on the Jazz and whether he can help them make a deep run in the NBA postseason.

