The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes goes makeup-free, rocks wet hair in glowing new video

Patrick Mahomes' wife rocked a fresh-faced look — and wet hair — in her latest social post.

Michelle McGahan

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, poses for a photo before Super Bowl LVIII \against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, poses for a photo before Super Bowl LVIII \against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brittany Mahomes is never one to shy away from a full beat of makeup, particularly when supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs games. But at home — or at least, in her latest Instagram Story upload — the mom of three sports a whole new look altogether.

Brittany, who recently welcomed her third child with the Chiefs quarterback, stunned in a makeup-free video shared on the social platform on Wednesday, June 4. The Kansas City Current co-owner looked as if she had just stepped out of the shower, her long blonde hair still wet as she cozied up in a pink bathrobe.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes flaunts huge $275 million investment win that was her idea

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes goes makeup-free with wet hair in an Instagram Story post from June 2025. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany went completely bare-faced in the clip, during which she promoted a self-tanner. Her skin radiated, and her blue eyes stood out in her fresh-faced look. Even without her signature rose-colored lip, her lips were enviably plump, and her radiant smile broke through.

RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has 2-word reaction to Josh Allen wedding guest's fun-filled weekend

Brittany Mahomes
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany's undeniable glow seems to be her motto this year — most likely because of her the birth of her and Patrick's youngest daughter, Golden Raye, in January. "The Golden Era✨✨✨," Brittany posted that month, referring to her freshly-done makeup look at the time.

In addition to newborn Golden, Brittany and Patrick are also parents of Sterling, 4, (pictured below) and Bronze, 2.

Brittany Mahomes Sterling Mahomes
Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way!: Steph Curry’s 12-year-old daughter Riley almost as tall as dad in family pic

Curry x2: Ayesha Curry shares rare behind-the-scenes baby Cai photos with big bro

Smitten: Bronny James’ girlfriend Parker Whitfield joins LeBron family in Hawaii

Still flawless: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal proudly goes makeup-free without baby

Awww: Tom Brady’s 12-year-old daughter looks like dad in rare selfie together

Published
Michelle McGahan
MICHELLE MCGAHAN

Michelle is an editor based in the New York metro area reporting on celebrity and entertainment news. She has in-depth knowledge of pop music and fandom. Michelle has worked in editorial roles across media outlets such as Newsweek, Us Weekly, iHeartRadio and more. She is a cum laude graduate of Drew University.

Home/News