Brittany Mahomes goes makeup-free, rocks wet hair in glowing new video
Brittany Mahomes is never one to shy away from a full beat of makeup, particularly when supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at Chiefs games. But at home — or at least, in her latest Instagram Story upload — the mom of three sports a whole new look altogether.
Brittany, who recently welcomed her third child with the Chiefs quarterback, stunned in a makeup-free video shared on the social platform on Wednesday, June 4. The Kansas City Current co-owner looked as if she had just stepped out of the shower, her long blonde hair still wet as she cozied up in a pink bathrobe.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes flaunts huge $275 million investment win that was her idea
Brittany went completely bare-faced in the clip, during which she promoted a self-tanner. Her skin radiated, and her blue eyes stood out in her fresh-faced look. Even without her signature rose-colored lip, her lips were enviably plump, and her radiant smile broke through.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes has 2-word reaction to Josh Allen wedding guest's fun-filled weekend
Brittany's undeniable glow seems to be her motto this year — most likely because of her the birth of her and Patrick's youngest daughter, Golden Raye, in January. "The Golden Era✨✨✨," Brittany posted that month, referring to her freshly-done makeup look at the time.
In addition to newborn Golden, Brittany and Patrick are also parents of Sterling, 4, (pictured below) and Bronze, 2.
