Brittany Mahomes has 2-word reaction to Josh Allen wedding guest's fun-filled weekend
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, appear to be having a blast this offseason as they get used to being a family of five.
Brittany gave birth to baby Golden Raye, on January 12. She joins big sister Sterling, 4, and brother, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2.
Last month, the three-time Super Bowl MVP's entire family, including his mother, Randi Mahomes, joined him as he hosted his annual 15 and the Mahomies' charity golf tournament in Las Vegas. Brittany and all three kids posed with Mahomes at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Clark County.
RELATED: Ex-Steelers star shows Brittany Mahomes love for awkward viral moment with Patrick
While Brittany was pregnant with baby No. 3, Buffalo Bills third-string quarterback Shane Buechele and his wife, Paige Buechele, were preparing to welcome their first child.
Buechele spent two years as Mahomes' backup before signing with the Bills ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Despite the distance, Brittany and Paige remain close friends, and they "can't wait" for their daughters to become "besties" as well.
Over the weekend, Paige and Buechele were guests at Bills quarterback Josh Allen's wedding to actress Hailee Steinfeld, which took place San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California.
While pictures from Allen and Steinfeld's gorgeous nuptials went viral on social media, Paige shared an album of behind-the-scenes photos that captured Brittany's attenion. Paige captioned the post on June 2, "baby girl’s first blaizecation ✈️🏝️⛰️,"
Brittany, 29, was one of the first people to like and comment. She wrote, "Love this 🥹🥹."
