Brittany Mahomes flaunts huge $275 million investment win that was her idea

Brittany Mahomes was the original co-owner of the NWSL's KC Current before husband Patrick became involved. That investment is paying off big time.

Matthew Graham

In this story:

Brittany Mahomes is mostly known to NFL fans as the wife of three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes.

The two-time NFL MVP, and three-time Super Bowl MVP, has made a lot of savvy investments outside of being the face of the Kansas City Chiefs and the league (with his $450 million extension), most notably ownership stakes in the Kansas City Royals, Sporting Kansas City, and the Alpine F1 team.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes
It turns out though that one of his smartest moves might be thanks to Mrs. Mahomes. The part-time mom influencer has been an original co-owner of the NWSL's Kansas City Current since it was established in 2020, with Patrick joining his wife in 2023.

Forbes published their list of most valuable NWSL teams, and the KC Current are only behind Angel City FC, and only by $5 million - $280 million vs. $275 million. The Current slightly outrank Angel City for highest annual revenue - $36 million vs. $35 million for 2024.

Mrs. Mahomes took to her Instagram Stories to repost the Current's proud accomplishment.

Brittany Mahomes, KC Current
Brittany Mahomes, KC Current
The former college soccer player at the University of Texas at Tyler naturally gravitated to the sport she loved playing, and the proud mom of Sterling, Bronze, and now baby Golden often attends Current games with the kids, even if Patrick has Chiefs obligations.

Unfortunately for the rest of the NWSL, KC and Angel City are far ahead of the third place San Diego Wave FC at $24 million annual revenue, but the league is showing fantastic promise, with the average team valuation at $134 million.

Patrick can thank Brittany for the investment tip.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling and Bronze Mahomes
Published
Matthew Graham
