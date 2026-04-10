Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Causes Stir In White And Pink Masters Outfit

The first round of The Masters took place on April 9. And while some of golf's biggest and most accomplished stars found success at Augusta National (such as Rory McIlroy, who is tied for the lead at -5), others didn't stand out from the pack as much as they'd hoped for on that first day.

Among these are Brooks Koepka, who is among the world's best active golfers to have never won a Masters. He has finished tied for second place twice (in 2019 and 2023) in Augusta, but still hasn't broken through and won that green jacket.

And while Koepka probably isn't too upset with his even score after the first round, sustaining that score almost surely won't be enough.

Brooks Koepka | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

The good news for Koepka is that he didn't struggle enough in the first round to make a comeback impossible. He's already back on the course Friday, and has the support of his family there with him.

Koepka has had great luck at The Masters outside of his performance. He met his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, while at the 2015 Masters, and the couple has been going strong ever since.

Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims attend the premiere of Nutcrackers during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Koepka and Sims have a son named Crew together, who was one of the cutest children present at Wednesday's Masters Par 3 Contest. But that family affair likely feels like a distant memory for Koepka, as his focus is on getting that elusive and prestigious green jacket.

Jena Sims does a great job building and sustaining her own social media platform, and a main way she does so is by showing off the outfits she wears while Koepka is on tour.

Jena Sims Koepka Turns Heads in White and Pink Look at The Masters

Another example of this arrived on April 10, when she posted a photo of her Friday Masters outfit to her Instagram story.

The photo was a mirror selfie that showed her in a white shirt, matching white pants with a floral pattern, and a pink and white hat. She also had a pink purse to go along with it, and her phone case (which was very present in the photo) was also pink and white, which completed the look.

Sims' blonde pigtail hairstyle also complemented the entire outfit.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims carries their son Crew | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

A good second round from Koepka would put him in good position to make a run at the leaderboard over the weekend and perhaps add Masters champion to his resumé.