Rory McIlroy's Wife Erica Stoll Causes Stir With White Dress at Masters

36-year-old Northern Irish golfing superstar Rory McIlroy is looking to become the first Masters winner to defend their title in 24 years in Augusta, Georgia this weekend.

And he's off to a fantastic start, given that he's currently tied for the lead at -5 after his first round on April 9. There's still a lot of golf to be played, but the fact that McIlroy continued where he left off last year is a very encouraging sign for his fans.

Rory McIlroy looks on from the second green | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

While McIlroy is typically best-known for his elite driving ability, it's his putting that has stood out on Thursday. He has sank several impressive putts for birdie, which have been a big reason why he played such a solid round.

The Masters' X account posted a video of one such putt with the caption, "Patience pays off for the reigning champion after a layup on No. 13. #themasters".

Patience pays off for the reigning champion after a layup on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/yhkFAAzyfV — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2026

McIlroy has already had a very busy week. This is owed to his having to curate the menu for the annual Masters Champions Dinner, which included yellowfin tuna carpaccio, wagyu filet mignon (or seared salmon), and sticky toffee pudding, just to name a few items.

What's more, McIlroy, his wife Erica Stoll, and their daughter Poppy took part in the Masters Par 3 Contest on April 8, which showed the family having a wholesome time on the course one day before things turned serious.

Rory McIlroy, his wife Erica, and their daughter Poppy. | IMAGO / Bildbyran

Poppy McIlroy went viral for draining a deep putt during the 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest. And Rory explained how much that meant to her on April 7, saying, "I really love that she started to get into the game a lot more, and it all stemmed from the putt last year at the Par 3. So she made sure that I brought her putter up this year, so she can hit the putt with her putter and not mine."

Poppy McIlroy converts the lengthy putt on No. 9! #themasters pic.twitter.com/6Vfkfxm3v7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2025

Erica Stoll Turns Heads With White Dress at Masters

While Erica prefers to remain out of the spotlight, she got a lot of attention for the outfit she wore to The Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday.

Granted, she wasn't given an invite to the actual dinner. But she took photos with Rory outside before the actual dinner began, which has since been reposted on social media.

One would imagine that Erica also had a great outfit for Rory's first Masters round on April 9, and will continue supporting him throughout the tournament.