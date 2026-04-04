Bryce James’ GF Sadie Johnson’s Location Post Sparks Buzz Before Arizona Final Four

The No. 1-seeded Arizona Wildcats are facing the No. 1-seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on April 4. Given that these two teams have been near the top of the rankings throughout the entire year, there is a lot of intrigue about which of them will win and advance to Monday's national championship game.

Regardless of whether Arizona advances, freshman guard Bryce James will not be taking the court. He's redshirting this season and hasn't received any playing time, which will hopefully lead to him developing his game and being an impact player for the Wildcats in the years to come.

Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (6) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the meantime, James is watching his team's run through the NCAA Tournament from the sidelines while surely wishing he were able to contribute on the court.

But that hasn't stopped James from having the support of his family and loved ones during his first college season. Of course, his father is the legendary LeBron James. And Bryce's brother, Bronny, is also playing on the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and son Bronny James | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron and Bronny James aren't the only support Bryce has. He's currently dating Sadie Johnson, and the couple has been together at least since they were at Sierra Canyon High School together in 2024, although there seems to be a good chance they have been together for at least a couple of years to this point.

Sadie doesn't attend the University of Arizona and is too busy with her own schedule to be in person for the Wildcats' games during this NCAA Tournament. But she has been showing her support on social media after each time they win.

Sadie Johnson Shares 'Penthouse' Video before Bryce James' Final Four Game

It seems that Johnson is on some sort of vacation during Final Four weekend, as she made a post to her Instagram story on April 4 that was a panoramic view of a penthouse. The post was captioned, "penthouse w the fam".

There's no way of knowing where Johnson is located, but it wouldn't appear that she's in Indianapolis for the Final Four. And it's not like she was at Arizona's the other games, and therefore wouldn't be likely to be attending Saturday's game, despite the stakes.

And it's not like Bryce will be playing in the game, so there really isn't a reason for her to attend other than showing Arizona support. But she will hopefully be able to do that when he's an impact player in the future.