Caitlin Clark’s powerful words of encouragement for injured USC star JuJu Watkins
With news that JuJu Watkins’ sophomore season with the USC Trojans came to a devastating end with a torn ACL suffered in Monday night’s NCAA tournament game, an outpouring of support from other athletes flooded in. One of those on Tuesday was from WNBA Rookie of the Year and college legend Caitlin Clark.
Watkins, 19, was racing down the court vs. the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first quarter when she was bumped for a foul and awkwardly collapsed, clutching her knee and screaming in pain. The crowd at the Galen Center fell silent as the generational star was down.
Support immediately poured in from WNBA Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and others.
While it was confirmed it was indeed the dreaded ACL news the team feared, suddenly the landscape of the Sweet 16 changed, but more importantly Watkins’ season, who was poised to maybe bring USC its first national title since 1984.
Indiana Fever All-star Caitlin Clark, who was a college legend for the Iowa Hawkeyes and former Big Ten Player of the Year like Watkins is this season, posted some heartfelt words with an encouraging message for the injured star.
Those who know Watkins know how strong and determined of a player she is, and no doubt she will work as hard as ever to come back stronger like Clark said.
Speaking of strong, her teammates showed their strength in the 96-59 win over over Mississippi State. Afterward, coach Lindsay Gottlieb gave a heartfelt message to the team that had Watkins’ back.
USC plays the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 on Thursday without their star, but they won’t show any quit just like Watkins will now.