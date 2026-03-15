Cameron Boozer’s Girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao Shows Off Custom Duke ‘Boozer’ Boots

When the NCAA men's basketball March Madness bracket is released later in the day on Selection Sunday, the Duke Blue Devils squad will likely be the country's top seed. And this success has been owed to a pair of elite freshmen with a familiar last name in the basketball world.

These are Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who are the twin sons of NBA icon Carlos Boozer. Cameron has become a favorite to win National Player of the Year awards after leading Duke to an ACC championship. He's currently averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 56.5% from the field.

Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While the 13 points that Cameron Boozer scored in Duke's 74-70 win against Virginia to win the ACC championship were his lowest scoring output of the regular season, his teammates (including his brother Cayden, who scored 16 points and played in all 40 minutes) were able to pick up the slack.

Not only were the Boozer brothers' parents in the building to spectate, but Cameron's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, was also there to spectate.

Former Duke Blue Devils player Carlos Boozer | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Cameron and Yva (who goes by Lauren) have been dating since 2023, as they met in high school. She is currently a student and a cheerleader at the University of Miami.

And she isn't just any normal cheerleader, as Cao was named on the Miami Herald cheerleading First Team-All Dade honor. This acknowledges the top cheerleaders in all of Miami-Dade County, which is a big deal.

Cameron Boozer’s Girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao Highlights Custom Duke ‘Boozer’ Boots

Cao was present at Duke's game against Virginia on March 14. This was made clear by an Instagram story post she had on Saturday afternoon where she was entering the arena.

The post showed a woman wearing custom Duke boots that had 'Boozer' written on them, and the post was captioned, "Sista for life👯".

Yva Lauren Cao's March 14 Instagram post | Instagram/@yvacao

It's unclear whether this was Cao wearing the boots or whether it was Cameron and Cayden's mother. But Cao was still showing them off regardless, as they might not have gotten as much attention as some of Mrs. Boozer's other iconic outfits.

It will be interesting to see how far Cameron can carry Duke this season, and whether the Blue Devils can win their first national championship since 2015. He will need to play like one of the country's best players in order for them to do so, and Cao will surely be watching.