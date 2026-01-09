Miami influencer Abella Danger steals spotlight in Hurricanes look after Ole Miss win

There were a lot of famous faces at the Miami Hurricanes' College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss on January 9, which Miami won in an iconic fashion by a score of 31-27.

However, it's hard to imagine that any of these celebrities has a bigger following than Amirah Day, who is most commonly known for her internet alias of Abella Danger.

RELATED: Nikki Bella shows more Cooper DeJean Eagles love at Miami’s big CFP win

Abella Danger's January 5 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

Danger is a former adult film actress who is now a student at the University of Miami, where she is pursuing a law degree, according to LAWeekly.

She currently has 9.5 million followers on Instagram and is excellent at attracting attention and sparking discussion, regardless of what she's doing or where she's located.

Abella Danger poses for a photo on January 21, 2019. | IMAGO / Depositphotos

RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie turns heads in bodysuit stunner for Miami vs. Ole Miss CFP

And much of what she's doing right now is supporting the Hurricanes as they try to win their first NCAA national championship since 2001.

Abella Danger shows Miami Hurricanes love in eye-catching outfit

Danger was at Thursday night's Miami vs. Ole Miss game and celebrated her team's win with an Instagram post that showed her in Canes gear, which was captioned, "THE U IS GOING TO THE NATTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I CANNOT BREATHE I AM SO HAPPY FOR THIS TEAM THAT HAS WORKED SO HARD ALL SEASON, YOU ARE ALL LEGENDS!!!!! 💚🧡🙌🏼"

Abella Danger's January 8 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

RELATED: Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder refuses to give Miami love for CFP game

This is far from the first Miami game Danger has attended, as she has gone viral for showing up at several Canes contests this year.

Abella Danger's December 20, 2025 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrot

One would imagine that Danger will be in the building when Miami plays for the national championship on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It's certainly close to where she's currently going to school, which means it will be an easy commute.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party