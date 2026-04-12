Jena Sims Koepka Supports Husband Brooks in Classy Green Outfit for Masters Sunday

The fourth and final day of The Masters is now upon the golf world, and the field is a lot closer than many had imagined it would be just 24 hours ago.

This is because Rory McIlroy (who is the defending Masters champion) had a sensational first two rounds, where he finished with a -12. This was six strokes ahead of the next best competitor, and convinced some that McIlroy was already a lock to win his second straight Masters.

Then McIlroy struggled on Saturday, finishing with a +1 score that brought him back to earth. And since many of his peers played fantastically, McIlroy is now tied with Cameron Young at -11, and many other golfers are within striking range as Sunday looms.

Rory McIlroy | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brooks Koepka would need to have a perfect final round and hope that all of the top competitors struggle if he's to secure a green jacket. He's at -4 through three rounds, which likely means he isn't going to win The Masters.

Still, he's going to go out on Augusta National and do everything he can for himself on Sunday. And no matter what final score he gets, he'll have the support of his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, who has been by his side for almost all of his professional golf journey.

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims | IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Jena Sims Koepka Wears White and Green Outfit for Final Masters Round

Jena Sims has built up her own following on social media, largely for her fashion content. And she didn't disappoint her followers on April 12, as she posted several photos and videos to her Instagram story of the outfit she'll be wearing to support Brooks on Masters Sunday.

The outfit is a white and green floral set that's the perfect look for The Masters. She is also wearing white Nike shoes with a mint trim that complements the look, along with a beige Chanel purse and some pearl-centric jewelry.

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims | Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Network

Jena Sims also added a link to where every part of the outfit can be purchased. The outfit is from Cara Cara NYC. She also posted a video where she said, "Day four of infuriating people on the internet. Final round of The Masters, this is my fit check. I'm wearing Cara Cara; the brand actually sent me this to wear, which I thought was very nice. And it fits perfectly."

It will be interesting to see how Koepka finishes this year's Masters, even if he doesn't win.