Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn’t look like same person with big muscles
What a difference an offseason can make. Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison spoke with the media on Monday and his body transformation was stunning to see — he didn’t even look like the same person.
The No. 4 overall pick out of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 NFL Draft had a decent rookie season with 62 catches for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns. Those aren’t numbers, however, that came with the hype of the All-American who dominated college and is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. He’s hoping adding some muscle will help his NFL game.
RELATED: Russell Wilson looks insanely jacked in New York Giants workout
Harrison played his senior year at 205, and was listed the same last season for the Cardinals.
Harrison’s new appearance was quite jarring. He told reporters, “I definitely put on some pounds. I added some muscle to my body.” Some, looked more like a lot.
RELATED: 6-foot-6 Joe Flacco towers over Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel in Browns QB photo
He has the skills, there’s no doubt. If he can stay healthy with his new physique, Harrison Jr. can develop into a monster on the field like his dad.
At just 22, Harrison Jr. has a long potential career ahead. Look out for him and the Cardinals this upcoming season.
Now, the team needs to update his weight profile.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry