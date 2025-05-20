The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn’t look like same person with big muscles

The Arizona star is unrecognizable entering his second season with a lot more bulk on him.

Matt Ryan

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What a difference an offseason can make. Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison spoke with the media on Monday and his body transformation was stunning to see — he didn’t even look like the same person.

The No. 4 overall pick out of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 NFL Draft had a decent rookie season with 62 catches for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns. Those aren’t numbers, however, that came with the hype of the All-American who dominated college and is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison Sr. He’s hoping adding some muscle will help his NFL game.

Harrison played his senior year at 205, and was listed the same last season for the Cardinals.

Marvin Harrison Jr
Harrison played at 205 at Ohio State / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrison’s new appearance was quite jarring. He told reporters, “I definitely put on some pounds. I added some muscle to my body.” Some, looked more like a lot.

He has the skills, there’s no doubt. If he can stay healthy with his new physique, Harrison Jr. can develop into a monster on the field like his dad.

At just 22, Harrison Jr. has a long potential career ahead. Look out for him and the Cardinals this upcoming season.

Now, the team needs to update his weight profile.

Marvin Harrison Jr
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

